With our calendar being somewhat, well, calendar-driven and with June being an onslaught of special happenings and holidays, it’s no surprise that you’re holding yet another of our special issues in your hand. We can’t help it. Special is our specialty.

Juneteenth

Now that Opal got the feds involved, Juneteenth is an official holiday. This Friday at celebrations all over town, folks will spend their federal holiday (and the rest of the weekend) commemorating when the enslaved people of Texas learned of their emancipation in 1865, two and a half years later than everyone else. President Joe Biden signed a bill into law to make the holiday official in 2021, and while the orange one has done away with many DEI initiatives, he would literally need an act of Congress to end this party.

Thursday – Saturday, June 18-20, 2026

Denton Juneteenth Celebration is 10:30am to 11pm daily thru Saturday, not just at Fred Moore Park (500 S Bradshaw St, 940-735-6311) but throughout the city.

Thursday’s events focus on community, creativity, and culture. After family-friendly storytime at the Emily Fowler Library (502 Oakland St, 940-349-8752) at 3pm, there will be a poetry slam and art exhibit at the Greater Denton Arts Council (400 E Hickory St) at 6:30pm with visual artist Baylee Robichaux and poets Black Ceasar, Brandon Puryear with Dawn, Lovely B, Tro Juan Henderson, and Terrance Reed.

On Friday at Fred Moore Park, the main event is the evening Gospel Explosion, which brings together choirs, praise teams, and performers for a night of faith, unity, and cultural heritage as core parts of the Juneteenth experience. The concert begins at 7pm, with performances by Marquinn Middleton & The Miracle Chorale, Zach Landry & The Worship Aggregation, Cardell Booker, and The Dominion Word Praise Team.

Saturday is the main festival day, with a parade (9:30am), DJ music and vendors (10am-7pm), a family zone with children’s activities (noon-7pm), and the 11th annual Heroes Reception at 1pm. The festival ends with the Saturday Night Extravaganza, a concert by LJ Echols and Jwhoa, with Born A Star, CAAM1K, Khaotic Groove, and Trise. More info at DentonJuneteenth.com.

Friday, June 19, 2026

Visit Mansfield is co-hosting a free Juneteenth community event with Texas Health Hospital Mansfield at Geyer Commons Park (605 E Broad St, 817-728-3680) from 5pm to 9pm. There will be live music, a dance floor, food trucks, yard games, photo ops, vendors, and more.

As part of the Freedom Vibes festival at the Fort Worth Convention Center (1201 Houston St, 817-392-6338), featuring a stacked bill with Midnight Star and other R&B artists, including Freddie Jackson, Glenn Jones, and Angela Winbush, the Real SOS Band is hosting an ’80s R&B night at 7pm Friday. Tickets start at $50 at FreedomVibes.com.

On the local front, activist Zooki Sturgess has organized the benefit show Songs 4 Seeds on Fri, Jun 19, at The Cidada (1002 S Main St, Fort Worth, @the_cicada_ftw) to raise funds for Opal’s Farm, the 5-acre urban farm founded by Juneteenth pioneer and legendary Fort Worthian Dr. Opal Lee. For a $15 cash-only cover charge, you will experience live, local, original music by bands with inclusive lineups. Read more about it in this week’s Music section.

Saturday, June 20, 2026

The Soul of Sycamore Juneteenth Community Manifestival at Sycamore Park (2525 E Rosedale St, Fort Worth, 817-392-7650) celebrates its ninth year of bringing culture, unity, and empowerment to Fort Worth on Sat, Jun 20, from noon to 6pm. This family-friendly event features the exciting Cops vs. Community BBQ Cook-Off, the Youth Empowerment Zone, an amazing kids’ zone, live entertainment, vendors, and the Parade of Freedom — creating a powerful day of community connection, celebration, wellness, and positive experiences for all ages. There is no cost to attend, but your RSVP is requested on Eventbrite.com.

Juneteenth Fest 2026 in Dallas will also be this Saturday from noon to 6pm at Beckley-Saner Park (114 W Hobson Av). This family-friendly community event includes art, a car show, community activism, nonprofit booths, and vendors.

Wednesday, June 24, 2026

So, you think you’re funny? Test that theory at Big Laugh Comedy Club (604 Main St, Ste 100, 512-817-9535) this week at 7:30pm as part of the Wizop Wednesdays Open Mic, formerly on Mondays. The cover is only $2.

Those who know they’re funny — local comedians on the stand-up circuit — now have a bigger opportunity to prove their worth. Big Laugh recently announced the launch of the Fort Worth Comedy Competition, the first citywide event of its kind for local comics.

“Fort Worth has been a comedy city for decades, and it’s never had a competition of its own,” said founder and Big Laugher Brandon Lewin. “We built Big Laugh because Fort Worth deserved a destination comedy room. This competition is the next step, a real platform for the comedians in this city, with stakes that can change a career.”

Sixty comedians will compete across six preliminary rounds, two semifinals, and a finals night in the fall. The winner will receive $2,500 in cash, a multi-city headlining tour, a headlining weekend, a professionally produced 30-minute special filmed at Big Laugh, and a one-on-one meeting with a working comedy industry agent. Submissions are open now thru Sat, Aug 1, at Bit.ly/BigLaughFWCC.

Juneteenth X FIFA X Pride

Lest you’d forgotten, June is also Pride Month, and the Summer of Soccer has landed smack in the middle of it.

Friday, June 19, 2026

Futbol fans can celebrate Juneteenth with a global twist at the Afro Annhilation World Cup Kickoff Party at TOCA Soccer Center (5770 Grandscape Blvd, The Colony, 469-384-3400) at 8pm. Hosted by BhoVybez Entertainment, this high-energy event promises to fuse Black culture, music, and international soccer fandom into one unforgettable night. The U.S./Australia game will be screened, plus there’ll be global music like Afrobeat and Amapiano, a subgenre of electronic house music that emerged from the townships of South Africa in the early 2010s. Tickets are $20 on Eventbrite for general admission, and VIP options are also available.

Saturday, June 20, 2026

Since Arlington is not hosting a city-endorsed major Pride event this year, Fool’s Kava House (200 N Mesquite St, Ste 119, 817-583-6149) has created its own. From noon to 5pm at Fool’s, there will be eats, drinks, local vendors, and live DJ beats. The day will close with a performance by Arlington singer-songwriter Zoe Pardee at 7pm. Arlington’s original kava bar is women- and queer-owned, offering an inclusive space to relax and enjoy signature kava blends. You can also watch all the World Cup matches here.

Friday, June 26, 2026

I was a bit surprised to learn that while a significant number of FIFA women identify as gay or queer — 96 women from 32 teams, according to GLAAD.org — no men’s players have come out. There’s a stereotypical assumption about most women in sports having a same-sex orientation, while men deal with the opposite, so I guess I shouldn’t be too surprised. After all the LGBTQ issues at the 2022 Qatar World Cup, all eyes are on us. Hopefully, we can do better. With tensions mounting over Seattle’s annual Pride weekend coinciding with a match between the notoriously anti-gay nations of Egypt and Iran, this will be an interesting night to stream soccer. While no officially sanctioned Pride activations will take place inside the stadium, the Seattle FIFA planning committee still considers it their Pride Match, with citywide ancillary events listed at Seattlefwc26.org/events. The controversial game starts at 10pm CT.

At Your Leisure

Independent, Black-owned fan favorite The Dock Bookshop (6637 Meadowbrook Dr, Fort Worth, 817-457-5700) is hosting an ongoing Road to the Cup — Fútbol 2026 Connect Series. While they don’t have a standalone branded podcast, they have been actively producing virtual episodes (video/audio) on their platform, DockLive.TV, and hosting live in-store events to celebrate the tournament. For upcoming announcements about more Road-to-the-Cup podcasts, subscribe to DockLive.TV for go-live notifications.

Recent guests have included authors Chris Barish (Lionel Messi’s World Cup Triumph), Clemente A. Lisi (The World Cup), Mark Orton (From Moore to Messi), and Paul Tenorio (The Messi Effect: How the Global Legend Changed the Future of American Soccer). As the channel is publicly accessible via YouTube, you can watch the episodes whenever you like. And by the time you have this paper in your hot, little hands, you’ll be able to hit their channel and see Tuesday’s podcast featuring NBC 5 Sports Director Newy Scruggs as moderator and author Andy Milne (That World Cup Guy: Forty Years, Nine World Cups and One Fan’s Incredible Journey), filmed ahead of the England vs. Croatia match.