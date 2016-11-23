Wednesday 23 – Victorian carolers and strolling entertainers in character bring a 19th-century feel to the holidays when Starlight Symphony kicks off today at West 7th. The grand opening also features a sledding hill with real snow, along with carriage rides and the ceremonial lighting of the district’s Christmas lights. The celebration is 5-9pm today at the West 7th district, FW. Admission is free. Call 817-810-9076.

Thursday 24 – In his first year in the NFL, TCU alum Josh Doctson gets to come back to North Texas for Thanksgiving when the Washington Racial Slurs take on the Cowboys. Washington’s defense remains shaky despite the offseason addition of Josh Norman, so expect Ezekiel Elliott and that wrecking ball of a Cowboys offensive line to go to work. The game kicks off at 3:30pm at AT&T Stadium, 1 Legends Way, Arlington. Tickets are $75-500. Call 800-745-3000.

Friday 25 – We’re not sure what’s new to say about Santa Claus, but evidently the writers and composers of Santa Claus: A New Musical found something. Casa Mañana’s new kids’ show finds the jolly old man with the beard looking for a long-term replacement as he contemplates retirement and spending Decembers golfing in Pebble Beach. We may have imagined that last part. The show runs today thru Dec 23 at 3101 W Lancaster Av, FW. Tickets are $20-35. Call 817-332-2272.

Saturday 26 – As of this writing, the Lone Star Brahmas sit atop the South Division of the North American Hockey League, but they can’t take it easy. This week, they face both of their nearest rivals, with the third-place Wichita Falls Wildcats coming to town on Wednesday and the second-place Shreveport Mudbugs paying a visit tonight. The puck drops 7pm at NYTEX Sports Centre, 8851 Ice House Dr, North Richland Hills. Tickets are $8-22. Call 817-336-4423.

Sunday 27 – Nathan Wang has composed music for a number of Christmas-related TV movies, so he brings some familiarity to his piece The Night Before Christmas. The Symphony Musicians of Fort Worth will play the local premiere of that piece as well as various other favorites for the season. The concert starts at 4pm at Will Rogers Auditorium, 3401 W Lancaster Av, FW. Tickets are $5-15.

Monday 28 – If you’re hard up for something to do on the Monday after Thanksgiving, the NCHA World Championship Futurity is going on at the Will Rogers Memorial Center. You’ll have to pay up to $75 a ticket to attend some of the later rounds of this horse event, but today you can go in for free and save that money for someone’s Christmas present. The futurity runs thru Dec 10 at 3401 W Lancaster Av, FW. Admission is free-$75. Call 817-244-6188.

Tuesday 29 – We think the UNT Concert Choir will be performing Christmas music tonight, but we could be mistaken about that. A performance of music other than Christmas carols during the festive season is always welcome, but we’ll be satisfied either way. The concert is at 8pm at Winspear Hall, 2100 I-35E Frontage Rd, Denton. Tickets are $8-10. Call 940-369-7802