If you peruse the top of our Calendar section, you’ll see a great many options for your New Year’s Eve revelry. However, one of the mainstays of the year-end festivities this time around is notable because it almost didn’t happen. Just in time for the end of 2016, the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra makes its official return after a strike that wiped out the first half of the ensemble’s season. Whoever made the anonymous donation of $700,000 that allowed labor and management to break the negotiating impasse surely deserves a round of applause before the curtain goes up.

Miguel Harth-Bedoya will be back on the podium, and while there’s not much word yet on which pieces of music will be played at this concert, we do know that pianist Adam Golka will come on to perform Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue with the orchestra, while baritone Trevor Martin will sing “Auld Lang Syne” at midnight, perhaps along with you. Mayor Betsy Price will also be on hand to mark the occasion. It’s a good bet that we’ll hear some traditional Viennese waltzes, and an even better bet that the celebration will have an extra edge now that our orchestra will be back playing weekend nights at Bass Hall.