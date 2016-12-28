Wednesday 28 – The third day of Kwanzaa is devoted to the principle of Ujima, collective work and responsibility to make our brothers and sisters’ problems into our problems and work to solve them. Fifty million voters just rejected that idea and put a guy in the White House who’s supposed to do all that for us, so we probably need this celebration more than ever. The festivities go on through Sun at The Dock Bookshop, 6637 Meadowbrook Dr, FW. Admission is free. Call 817-923-9305.

Thursday 29 – The news that Sammy Dobbs Is Comin’ to Town is likely to cause much less of a stir than Santa Claus’ arrival, but it is an occasion for the Wondercrust Movie Watchers Club to convene this evening at the Grotto. Shut Up and Prance will have humorous commentary on the 1960s claymation TV special, and there will also be a drunk Santa contest you won’t want to miss. The event is at 9pm at 517 University Dr, FW. Admission is free. Call 817-882-9331.

Friday 30 – “I saw a guy on Facebook asking for prayers so that his back pain would go away,” says Todd Larson. “Take an Advil! Stop treating God like he’s a DJ taking requests!” The standup comic and sometime Uber driver who makes comedy videos in his car won’t be playing Hyena’s on New Year’s Eve, but he will have the stage Thu thru today at 425 Commerce St, FW. Tickets are $10-15 plus two-purchase minimum, 817-877-5233.

Saturday 31 – Prepare for your New Year’s Eve debauchery with a resolution hike at the Fort Worth Nature Center and Refuge. The exercise will give you a chance to jump on that weight loss / get in shape / spend more time outside resolution for 2017 and get your blood flowing for the partying ahead. The hike starts at 1pm at 9601 Fossil Ridge Rd, FW. Admission is free. Call 817-237-1111.

Sunday 01 – “Say it’s true, it’s true / We can break through / Though torn in two / We can be one. / I, I will begin again. … I will be with you again. / And so we are told this is the Golden age / And gold is the reason for the wars we wage / Though I want to be with you, be with you night and day / Nothing changes on New Year’s Day.” — U2

Monday 02 – They say the styles makes the fight. We’ll see about that when the Cotton Bowl Classic takes place at AT&T Stadium. No. 8-ranked Wisconsin, with their punishing defense and ball-control offense go up against undefeated No. 15-ranked Western Michigan, which comes to town with a high-flying offense and a chance to run the table. The game kicks off at noon at 1 Legends Way, Arlington. Tickets are $150. Call 800-745-3000.

Tuesday 03 – A hot start to the season has TCU men’s basketball program dreaming of its first berth in the NCAA tournament since 1998. To do that, though, they’re going to have to take down some of their loaded Big 12 opponents this spring, whom the Horned Frogs start to play this week. Kansas comes to town on Friday, and tonight struggling Oklahoma comes. Tipoff is 8pm at Schollmaier Arena, 2900 Stadium Dr, FW. Tickets are $30-45.