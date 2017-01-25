Wednesday 25 – Broadway veteran Kristin Chenoweth takes the stage at AT&T Performing Arts Center. She’s promoting her new album, The Art of Elegance, so you can expect to hear songs by Gershwin, Rodgers and Hart, Hoagy Carmichael, and other jazz standards. The concert is at 8pm at 2450 San Jacinto St, Dallas. Tickets are $49-75. Call 214-880-0202.

Thursday 26 – Samuel L. Jackson drops in on the Denton Black Film Festival tonight to introduce a screening of I Am Not Your Negro, an admirable and timely (and Oscar-nominated) documentary profile of James Baldwin by the Haitian filmmaker Raoul Peck. The opening night is at Silver Cinemas, but the rest of the festival will take place at Campus Theatre, featuring more films, comedy, live music, and spoken-word performances. The festival runs Thu-Sun at 214 W Hickory St, Denton. Single tickets are $7-10, passes are $18-179. Call 469-573-0799.

Friday 27 – One of the opera world’s heartthrobs, Nathan Gunn comes to the Kimbell this weekend for two performances as part of the Cliburn series. Besides his deluxe voice and enviably sculpted upper body, he’s also known for taking on new music, so in addition to Schumann’s Liederkreis, he’ll also perform songs by 19th-century British composer Roger Quilter and contemporary American Ben Moore. The performances are Thu thru today at 3333 Camp Bowie Blvd, FW. Tickets are $45. Call 817-332-8451.

Saturday 28 – Every year the Fort Worth Stock Show features some new wrinkle that keeps it fresh, and this year a big one is the Rodeo Run. This inaugural 5K race will raise funds for Historic Fort Worth. The race course will be more through the hospital district and the Near Southside, so you’ll need your car to get there from the Stock Show. The race starts at 8:30am at Thistle Hill, 1509 Pennsylvania Av, FW. Registration is $25-35. Call 817-336-2344.

Sunday 29 – “A child born to a black mother in Mississippi … has exactly the same rights born to a white baby born to the wealthiest person in the United States. It’s not true, but I challenge anyone to say it is not a goal worth working for.” Thus said Thurgood Marshall, whose words are worth remembering right now as Jubilee Theatre puts on Thurgood, George Stevens Jr.’s one-man show about the U.S. Supreme Court Justice. The show runs Fri thru Feb 26 at 506 Main St, FW. Tickets are $19-29. Call 817-338-4411.

Monday 30 – Stage West gets in a rare Monday performance for After Orlando, a staged reading of a collection of playlets by 16 writers in response to last summer’s anti-gay nightclub shooting in Florida. The event is being held in conjunction with Jubilee Theatre and Dallas’ Cara Mía Theatre and will feature a post-show dialogue. The performance is at 7pm at 821 W Vickery St, FW. Admission is free, though donations are accepted. Call 817-784-9378.

Tuesday 31 – Harkins Southlake’s series of Tuesday classic films closes out January with the seminal 1973 martial-arts flick Enter the Dragon, the ultimate display of Bruce Lee’s gifts — the scene with the nunchuks alone is worth the price of admission. Watch the background and you might spot Jackie Chan and Sammo Hung in small roles. The movie screens at 7pm at 1450 Plaza Pl, Southlake. Admission is $5. Call 817-310-0345.