Exciting news for everybody who can’t make it to Bass Hall for the Van Cliburn International Piano Competition: You’ll be able to see the final round in your local movie theater. The news dropped today that the Cliburn has cut a deal with Fathom Events, which has previously brought the likes of the Metropolitan Opera and the Bolshoi Ballet to movie screens. On June 10, you’ll be able to see tape-delayed footage of the previous day’s performances followed by a live broadcast of that evening’s performances. Locally, pretty much the only option is the Regal Fossil Creek, but our piano competition will be broadcast to the far corners of the country from Fairbanks, Alaska to Key West. A movie theater with surround sound is the next-best thing to actually being at a classical music performance, so if you’re unlucky enough to be out of town, you won’t have to miss the finals.