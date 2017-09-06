Wednesday 06 – It’s théâtre noir week here in Fort Worth: Besides Laura (see: Friday blurb), there’s also Obsession, Ivo van Hove’s adaptation of an Italian movie that was itself adapted from James M. Cain’s novel The Postman Always Rings Twice. Jude Law plays the handsome drifter who’s embroiled in a murderous adulterous affair with a married woman. The recorded broadcast is at 2pm & 7pm at the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth, 3200 Darnell St, FW. Tickets are $20. Call 817-923-3012.

Thursday 07 – The Dallas Symphony Orchestra is easing into its new season, and part of that process is stopping at UNT tonight. Ruth Reinhardt will conduct a program consisting of Dvorák’s Carnival Overture and Seventh Symphony, the latter written for the London Philharmonic and inspired by the Czech nation’s political struggles. Sibelius’ Violin Concerto rounds out the bill. The music starts at 7:30pm at Winspear Hall, 801 N Texas Blvd, Denton. Tickets are $9-19. Call 214-692-0203.

Friday 08 – Vera Caspary’s Laura started out as a novel and is best known as a film, but George Sklar adapted this suspense novel into a stage play that Tarrant Actors Regional Theatre opens this weekend. More faithful to the source than the film, the play is more a study of a complicated career woman. The show runs today thru Sep 24 at Fort Worth Community Arts Center, 1300 Gendy St, FW. Tickets are $10-18. Call 682-231-0082.

Saturday 09 – We’ll see what conditions the weather sets for the Tarrant County Heart Walk this morning, but this 5K non-competitive walk is worth joining because it’s a fundraiser for the American Heart Association. Better still, there’s no registration fee. The walk starts at 9am at Will Rogers Memorial Center, 3401 W Lancaster Av, FW. Admission is free. Call 817-698-5421.

Sunday 10 – As of this writing, it’s not clear whether Ezekiel Elliott’s suspension will be reduced or overturned entirely, but it seems unlikely that the NFL’s leading rusher last year will play the Dallas Cowboys’ season opener tonight against the New York Giants. We’ll see if the home team has enough to beat the Giants (and new receiver Brandon Marshall) regardless. Kickoff is at 7:30pm at AT&T Stadium, 1 Legends Way, Arlington. Tickets are $75-500. Call 800-745-3000.

Monday 11 – We’ll bet there’s not much overlap between this paper’s readership and the clientele at Cabela’s, but we’re sending you there anyway for a book signing by Eva Shockey, the Canadian TV host and hunter who has written a memoir about her adventures in hunting. The signing is at 6:30pm at 12901 Cabela Dr, FW. Admission is free. Call 817-337-2400.

Tuesday 12 –The Fort Worth Library’s series of World War I films has mostly been running on Thursdays, but they’re making an exception tonight for Sergeant York, Howard Hawks’ 1941 biography of the Tennessee sniper who was one of America’s most decorated soldiers during the conflict. The film, which won Gary Cooper an Oscar, screens at 5:30pm at 500 W 3rd St, FW. Admission is free. Call 817-877-7701.