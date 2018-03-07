Wednesday 07 – One of Fort Worth’s most promising young artists is decamping for Paris to make her international reputation, but before she does, Hillary Dohoney is holding an Art Purge Auction to finance her new life. Now’s your chance to take home one of her calming works and wish her well in one of the world’s art capitals. The auction is at 6pm at Fort Works Art, 2100 Montgomery St, FW. Admission is free. Call 817-759-9475.

Thursday 08 – Stage West gives the regional premiere of A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Gynecologic Oncology Unit at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center of New York City, Halley Feiffer’s 2016 comedy about a standup comic who bonds with a middle-aged millionaire while their mothers are being treated for cancer. The show runs today thru Apr 1 at 821 W Vickery St, FW. Tickets are $17-35. Call 817-784-9378.

Friday 09 – Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra cobbles together the best segments of Disney’s Fantasia and Fantasia 2000 for its concerts this weekend, playing the classical pieces used in the film while simultaneously screening the relevant segments of the two movies. You know you’ll get to see Mickey Mouse and that army of brooms live again. The concerts run today thru Sun at Bass Performance Hall, 555 Commerce St, FW. Tickets are $33-98. Call 817-665-6000.

Saturday 10 – A porn-obsessed former teacher, a Texas waitress who hates vegetarians, and a lesbian with COPD who’s phobic about monkeys are three of the people you’ll meet in Six Characters in Search of a Play, Del Shores’ one-man show about some characters he invented but hasn’t found room for in his numerous plays, movies, and TV shows. The only performance is at 8pm at Sanders Theatre, 1300 Gendy St, FW. Tickets are $50-75. Call 817-723-4358.

Sunday 11 – The promotional materials around A Fantastic Woman might lead you to believe that it’s a wild and colorful celebration of a transgender woman, when actually this Oscar-winning Chilean film is a restrained and carefully controlled study in grief and bereavement, with some indelible images to fix in your brain. The film runs Fri thru today at the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth, 3200 Darnell 34St, FW. Tickets are $7-9. Call 817-738-9215.

Monday 12 – The alt-country stylings of Rayland Baxter come to Andy’s Bar, along with Chicago indie-rock outfit The Evening Attraction, a band that seems to have an affinity for alt-country, at 9pm at 122 N Locust St, Denton. Tickets are $15. Call 214-639-1674.

Tuesday 13 – Too many pink cupcakes will turn a girl pink. That’s the medical condition facing the pink-loving heroine of Pinkalicious, the Musical, the stage adaptation of the series of children’s books by Victoria and Elizabeth Kann. The show runs thru Mar 24 at Belaire Theater, 444 E Pipeline Rd, Hurst. Tickets are $5-10. Call 817-283-3406.