Wednesday 25 – YouTube Red has made a TV sequel to The Karate Kid in which Daniel-san (Ralph Macchio) reunites with his former karate nemesis Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) decades later. Called Cobra Kai, its first two episodes screen at your local movie theater for only tonight, along with The Karate Kid. The event starts at 7pm at various movie theaters; check Calendar for locations. Tickets are $12.50. call 818-761-6100.

Thursday 26 – This week, UNT Theatre performs Hands on a Hardbody, the 2013 Tony-nominated Broadway musical about a group of people in Longview participating in a competition for a truck and the mix of personal and financial issues that drives the contestants to take part in this feat of endurance. The show runs today thru Sun at UNT Radio Television and Performing Arts Bldg, 1179 Union Cir, Denton. Tickets are $7.50-10. Call 940-565-2428.

Friday 27 – There have been some improvements to historic downtown Granbury, which is as good an excuse as any to participate in the ninth annual Wine Walk for Charity. Those other reasons include wine tastings, live music, an art show, and the chance to fund local nonprofits. The event is today thru Sat in historic downtown Granbury. Tickets are $27-35. Call 682-498-3089.

Saturday 28 – It’ll be the second go-around for Fortress Festival this weekend, and let’s hope that this year’s music festival enjoys better weather than last year’s. The likes of Father John Misty, Wu-Tang Clan co-founder RZA, Australian cult favorite Courtney Barnett, and the always experimenting tUnE-yArDs will headline the event. The festival runs Fri thru today in various locations in the Cultural District, FW. Tickets are $89-149.

Sunday 29 – The space that used to be the Live Oak Music Hall & Lounge is now the Fairmount Music Hall, and tonight it hosts a leukemia benefit featuring musicians such as Sarah Hobbs, Waylon Pierce, and occasional Weekly contributor Keegan McInroe. In addition, there’ll be a silent auction and a raffle. The event starts at noon at 1311 Lipscomb St, FW. Admission is $10. Call 817-360-5642.

Monday 30 – The Spectrum Chamber Music Society winds up its season in downtown Fort Worth with performances of Ralph Vaughan Williams’ Piano Quintet, a jewel of the genre with a Rachmaninov-like melancholy strain, and Libby Larsen’s Four on the Floor, a hard, percussive, jazz-inflected piece for piano and a string trio, with a double bass replacing the usual viola. The performance is at 7pm at First United Methodist Church, 800 W 5th St, FW. Admission is free. Call 817-377-0688.

Tuesday 01 – The Fort Worth Opera festival kicks off with the local premiere of Astor Piazzolla’s María de Buenos Aires and continues through the middle of the week with one-act operas by the likes of Mark Adamo and Jake Heggie. Tonight, longtime FWO conductor Joe Illick gets the rare privilege of conducting his own opera, Feel the Tango, set at a Spanish restaurant. The festival runs Fri thru May 4 at Bass Performance Hall, 555 Commerce St, FW and Fort Worth Botanic Gardens, 3220 Botanic Garden Blvd, FW. Tickets are $17-185. Call 817-288-1214.