Wednesday 13 – In conjunction with its current production Hir, Stage West is holding a one-night-only performance of Critical, Darling!, the drag show by Brigham Mosely (better known locally for his Movies that Should Be Musicals series) that aims to subvert our heteronormative society through live music and performance art. The curtain drops at 7:30pm at 801 W Vickery Blvd, FW. Tickets are $10-20. Call 817-784-9378.

Thursday 14 – If you feel like biking in this weather, you’re braver than we are, and you should head over to Bike to the Bend, a 5-mile ride from the Waterside to WestBend and back to benefit First Mile, a program that promotes bike sharing in the city. Good news: The ride will provide three drinks to riders to keep them hydrated on the ride. The event starts at 5:30pm at REI, 5924 Convair Dr, FW. Tickets are $20-25.

Friday 15 – The vogue for one-man shows comes to Circle Theatre this weekend in the form of Every Brilliant Thing. Zak Reynolds stars in Duncan Macmillan and Jonny Donahoe’s dramatic monologue about a mental patient who tries to cheer up the suicidal people in his ward by making a list of everything that makes life worth living, no matter how small. The show runs Thu thru Jul 14 at 230 W 4th St, FW. Tickets are $15-38. Call 817-877-3040.

Saturday 16 – Long before anyone had coined the term “soft power,” China was using its excellence in manufacturing ceramics as a means of spreading the word of its greatness beyond its borders, trading pieces first to the Islamic territories and then Europe, so the world could marvel over the refinement and durability of Chinese pottery. St. Louis Art Museum curator Philip Hu goes deeper into this process in a lecture called Chinese Porcelain: Impact, Influence, and Importance Beyond the Middle Kingdom at 2pm at the Kimbell Art Museum, 3333 Camp Bowie Blvd, FW. Admission is free. Call 817-332-8451.

Sunday 17 – Death Metal Dicks sounds like the name of a band, but it’s actually a podcast that pairs songs from the morbid metal genre with real-life crimes that a metalhead and a stand-up comic discuss on the air. MASS hosts a live taping with Kristofer M. Pierce and Buddy Loyd, plus the comedy stylings by Brian Breckenridge and Mark Johnson, at 7pm at 1002 S Main St, FW. Admission is free.

Monday 18 – If you’re intrigued by the career of the recently deceased Isao Takahata, your local theater is playing his 1994 animated film Pom Poko in both English- and Japanese-language versions, in which a community of magical tanukis (raccoon-like creatures native to Japan) use their testicles to fly, change themselves into humans, and fight urban development of their forest. You read that right. The movie shows Sun thru Jun 20 at various movie theaters. Check Calendar for locations. Tickets are $12.50. Call 818-761-6100.

Tuesday 19 – This year, PianoTexas is not just at TCU. The annual festival is staging community concerts at venues around the city. We don’t have information on who will be live or which pieces of music will be performed, but there’s an excellent chance that someone will be performing classical music at a museum, shop, church, retirement center, or community center near you. This morning’s performance is at 11am at Cook Children’s Hospital, 801 7th Av, FW. Admission is free. Call 817-257-7602.