In the Weekly’s 24 years of existence, we’ve never had a better showing.

Announced last week in San Diego, site of the annual convention of the Association of Alternative News Media, four Weekly writers brought home first place trophies in the 2018 AAN Awards.

Editor Anthony Mariani won for several of his columns, Chow Baby for food writing, Kathy Cruz for her May 2017 cover story on a grandmother/granddaughter murder-suicide, and Teri Webster for her July 2017 cover story on homelessness. All finalists were “chosen as the most outstanding from a field of nearly 700 entries submitted by 55 alternative publications across the U.S. and Canada,” AAN says.