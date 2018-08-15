Wednesday 15 – Christopher Robin is currently in movie theaters, but the production of Winnie the Pooh at Artisan Center Theater is based on the 2011 animated movie of the same name that we find better. It includes the original songs written for the film by the Sherman brothers and Frozen songwriters Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez. The show runs thru Sat at Belaire Theater, 444 E Pipeline Rd, Hurst. Tickets are $7-11. Call 817-284-1200.

Thursday 16 – Will Shohei Ohtani be pitching again by the time his Los Angeles Angels come to town to face the Rangers? Only he and his doctors really know, but the big left-hander and DH has made a .500 baseball team into must-see entertainment by virtue of posing a two-way threat that the sport hasn’t seen in a century. The series runs today thru Sun at Globe Life Park, 1200 Ballpark Way, Arlington. Tickets are $20-110. Call 817-273-5100.

Friday 17 – “Can we live on love and cereal? / Only in the rain / Is the moon all that ethereal / In Italy or Spain?” So muses one of the songs in the terrible 1930s musical melodrama that a group of actors is putting on in Stage Kiss, a comedy by Sarah Ruhl that explores how actors can lose themselves while working together, even with such low-grade material. The show runs Thu thru Sep 15 at Circle Theatre, 230 W 4th St, FW. Tickets are $15-38. Call 817-877-3040.

Saturday 18 – Gamers who want to contribute to a good cause should join Give Back Game Night at the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History tonight. Besides a silent auction, the evening will hold a trivia night, classic video games, outdoor games, virtual reality games, pinball, karaoke, and a Street Fighter tournament projected on the planetarium dome. Proceeds benefit the museum’s educational efforts. The entertainment runs 7-11pm at 1600 Gendy St, FW. Tickets are $30-50. Call 817-255-9300.

Sunday 19 – You may want to see the Texas Home & Garden Show while it’s here, because the biannual show won’t be here in February as it was six months ago. You’ll have to wait for May for the next expo, so stock up on supplies and knowledge that will get you and your property through the spring. The event runs Fri thru today at Will Rogers Memorial Center, 3401 W Lancaster Av, FW. Tickets are $8-10. Call 214-695-7993.

Monday 20 – Artes de la Rosa’s Palabrazos series has been going since the spring, but now’s our chance to steer you toward this spoken-word performance that takes place every third Monday. You can complete a sign-in sheet to take part in this open-mic, which also welcomes experimental performers. The event is at 7:15pm at Rose Marine Theater, 1440 N Main St, FW. A $5 donation is requested. Call 817-624-8333.

Tuesday 21 – The Night Is Short, Walk on Girl is the lengthy title of a Japanese anime film that, instead of taking on giant robots or superheroes, tells the story of a young woman in Kyoto going on an epic pub crawl that brings her in contact with a depressed pornography collector and a character named Underpants Leader, who has vowed never to change his underwear until he’s reunited with the woman he loves. The movie screens today thru Aug 22 at various theaters. Check Calendar for showtimes. Tickets are $12.50. Call 818-761-6100.