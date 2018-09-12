Wednesday 12 – It’s hard to believe that 53 years ago in The Sound of Music, Christopher Plummer was already playing the father of teenagers, and he’s still around now, racking up Oscar nominations. You can marvel at his longevity while watching him in Robert Wise’s musical, which adapted a not-terribly-distinguished stage show into a film that still ranks among the most popular hits of all time. The movie screens at 2pm and 7pm at various theaters. Check Calendar for showtimes. Tickets are $12.50. Call 818-761-6100.

Thursday 13 – If you saw Wonderstruck, you know that museums used to be called “cabinets of curiosity” or “cabinets of wonder,” before such exhibits spilled out of boxes and filled entire rooms and eventually buildings. Fort Worth Museum of Science and History’s Pop-Up Curiosity Shoppe revives that old spirit of compiling odd objects that can give rise to conversations. The show runs indefinitely at 1600 Gendy St, FW. Admission is $12-15. Call 817-255-9300.

Friday 14 – A bunch of women taking revenge on their misogynistic bully of a boss? It’s a musical for the #MeToo era, but 9 to 5: The Musical is based on the 1980 movie and set in that era. Thankfully, the show also retains Dolly Parton’s delightful old songs, as well as featuring new ones that she wrote for the stage adaptation. The show runs today thru Oct 7 at Theatre Arlington, 305 W Main St, Arlington. Tickets are $21-23. Call 817-275-7661.

Saturday 15 – Last week, our cover story covered the Dallas Derby Devils, and this week they wind up their season with their championships. The third-place match will pit the Wrecking Crew against the High Seas Hotties, while the game for the first-place trophy features the Slaughterers against the Death Row Rumblers. The first whistle is at 6:30pm at NYTEX Sports Centre, 8851 Ice House Dr, North Richland Hills. Tickets are $12. Call 817-483-0237.

Sunday 16 – Igor Stravinsky’s Firebird is the centerpiece of Ballet Frontier’s first new concert of the season, as Chung-Lin Tseng sets the Russian folk tale about the magical creature that brings great fortune as well as doom to whoever possesses it. The other works on the program will highlight the music of Bedrich Smetana and Gustav Mahler as well. The concert runs Sat thru today at Scott Theatre, 3505 W Lancaster Av, FW. Tickets are $25. Call 817-852-6887.

Monday 17 – Frederic Remington is known as a Western artist, but he was actually from Ogdensburg, N.Y., and made much of his art there, though he traveled extensively in the West. The Frederic Remington Art Museum in his hometown now organizes Another Frontier: Frederic Remington’s East, a show of his non-Western works that runs Fri thru Sep 8, 2019, at Sid Richardson Museum, 309 Main St, FW. Admission is free. Call 817-332-6554.

Tuesday 18 – Texans Can Academies are open-enrollment public schools for high-school students who struggle in a traditional school setting. Tonight, the charity hosts its Fort Worth: Cares for Kids Luncheon simultaneously with other such events across the state to benefit these students’ education. The event is at 11:45am at River Crest Country Club, 1501 Western Av, FW. Tickets are $125. Call 817-531-3223.