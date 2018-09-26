Wednesday 26 – If you liked Vanessa Kirby on TV’s The Crown or the latest Mission: Impossible film, you’ll want to see her in National Theatre Live’s broadcast of Julie. A modern-day adaptation of August Strindberg’s Miss Julie, it tells the story of a rich and newly single woman playing sexual power games with a handsome servant. The broadcast is at 2pm & 7pm today and 7pm Sat at the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth, 3200 Darnell St, FW. Tickets are $12-20. Call 817-923-3012.

Thursday 27 – This year’s Oktoberfest has a new scenic route for the festival’s 20-mile bike ride. The path should give you a new appreciation for our city in late summer as well as a chance to work off all the sausage and beer that you’ll be ingesting. Oh, and we recommend the German skillet potatoes (bratkartoffeln) over the German potato salad. The festival runs today thru Sat at Panther Island Pavilion, 395 Purcey St, FW. Tickets are $5-15. Call 817-698-0700.

Friday 28 – “An artist’s responsibility is to reflect the times,” said Nina Simone. After the Birmingham church bombing that killed four little girls, the legendary singer wrote a song to reflect the struggles of four different black women, which now gives the title to the revue Nina Simone: Four Women, in which four actors sing the music that made her glorious. Jubilee Theatre’s production runs today thru Oct 27 at 506 Main St, FW. Tickets are $24-30. Call 817-338-4411.

Saturday 29 – Charley Crockett and Cut Throat Finches are among the musical headliners at Amon Carter Museum’s Party on the Porch. At the fourth annual event, you can go inside the museum and see the second-floor galleries before they’re closed off for renovations. The event runs 6-10pm at 3501 Camp Bowie Blvd, FW. Admission is free. Call 817-738-1933.

Sunday 30 – Big Heaven and Ansley Dougherty have both been profiled recently in the Music feature of our publication, and now they’ll be some of the headliners of Fem Fest. The celebration of music and art made by women also includes tunes by Ginny Mac and Elizabeth Wills. The event starts at 2pm at Shipping and Receiving Bar, 201 S Calhoun St, FW. Tickets are $12. Call 817-887-9313.

Monday 01 – Fort Worth has many distinguished chamber music groups performing, but tonight Keller is where the Apex Arts League presents A Musical Journey. Five woodwind musicians from the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra will gather to play music by Gershwin, Ibert, Malcolm Arnold, Percy Grainger, and Nino Rota at 7pm at Bowden Hall, 1775 Keller Pkwy, Keller. Tickets are $15-20. Call 682-661-5026.

Tuesday 02 – The Crow Collection is celebrating 20 years in operation as a repository of Asian art. To mark the occasion, the museum is trotting out exhibitions of its collections of lacquerware, jade, and religious art from Buddhism and Hinduism. However, it’s also opening Jacob Hashimoto: Clouds and Chaos. Highlighting the sculptural installations of the Colorado artist, the show runs Sep 28-Apr 7 at 2010 Flora St, Dallas. Admission is free. Call 214-979-6430.