Clayton Kershaw’s exploits on the field have won him numerous awards – Cy Youngs, an MVP, a Gold Glove. He’s also taken home hardware for the things he has done off the field through the charity he and his wife, Ellen, founded and named Kershaw’s Challenge. Thursday night, he added a Heart of Dallas Award to the latter category to display alongside his Roberto Clemente and Branch Rickey Awards.

Kershaw received the honor at the Dallas Influencers in Sports and Entertainment Fast Pitch event, presented by Lagardère Plus. Charities from around North Texas gave pitches about their missions and judges allocated available funds based on the quality of the presentations. Kershaw’s charity also received a contribution.

In this video interview, he talks about his interest in the event, the nature of Kershaw’s Challenge, and his offseason volunteering and fundraising activities.

Disclosure: I was paid to help produce the Fast Pitch event. Also, I really worked hard to resist the urge to make a lot of dad jokes in this post about the All-Star hurler throwing Fast Pitches. It was not easy. Sorry about the headline.