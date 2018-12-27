Wednesday 26 – Grapevine’s Palace Theatre for some reason waited until the day after Christmas to play The Shop Around the Corner, one of the greatest Christmas films ever. Remade 20 years ago as You’ve Got Mail, this 1940 classic stars James Stewart and Margaret Sullavan as two battling coworkers in a Budapest shop who don’t realize they have fallen for each other via correspondence. The film screens at 2pm at 300 S Main St, Grapevine. Tickets are $6. Call 817-410-3185.

Thursday 27 – Peter Jackson has done something unusual for his first documentary feature, They Shall Not Grow Old. Seeing that old film footage of World War I was inevitably silent and black-and-white, he utilized the latest in technology and careful historical research to colorize and put sounds in the film footage, overlaying it with BBC interviews of survivors of the war. The film screens today at 1pm & 4pm at various movie theaters. Check Calendar for locations. Tickets are $15. Call 818-761-6100.

Friday 28 – Stage West isn’t missing a beat this holiday season. While most other theater companies are taking a break, the troupe is opening Everybody less than a week after closing its version of A Christmas Carol. Branden Jacobs-Jenkins’ play is a comic riff on the medieval morality play Everyman, and it features a nightly lottery that determines which actors portray which roles. The play runs Thu thru Jan 27 at 821 W Vickery Blvd, FW. Tickets are $17-35. Call 817-784-9378.

Saturday 29 – This is the last weekend to catch the interactive dinner-theater murder mystery at Billy Bob’s Texas, which is called A Cold Hearted Christmas. The brainchild of Lone Star Murder Mysteries, this show has Marshal Jim Courtright trying to solve the murder of the Old West’s greedy Christmas-hating magnate E.B. Neazer. The show runs today thru Mon at 2520 Rodeo Plaza Dr, FW. Tickets are $60-99. Call 817-624-7117.

Sunday 30 – Our part of Texas is ecologically classified as blackland prairie and post-oak savannah. The Fort Worth Nature Center & Refuge’s Winter in the Forest program this afternoon will show you the plants that flourish in our terrain and the birds that visit seeking refuge from colder climates. The event is at 1:30pm at 9601 Forest Ridge Rd, FW. Tickets are $2-4. Call 817-237-1111.

Monday 31 – As mentioned in the sidebar, there are always lots of New Year’s Eve events going on, and you’ll have some new ones to choose from tonight. Cassidy’s Night Club and Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra are tried-and-true options, as are the local comedy clubs, but this year has some new festivals from new venues, like the open-bar party at City Works and the big bash at Texas Live. Check Calendar for times, addresses, prices, and contact phone numbers.

Tuesday 01 – “So much of any year is flammable / lists of vegetables, partial poems, / Orange swirling flame of days / so little is a stone. / Where there was something and suddenly isn’t / an absence shouts, celebrates, leaves a space / I begin again with the smallest numbers.” — from “Burning the Old Year” by Naomi Shibab Nye. From all of us at Fort Worth Weekly, have a happy 2019.