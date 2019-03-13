Wednesday 13 – Space is as fluid a concept in art as it is in physics. You can see proof of this in Spaces and Places: Works From the Collection, the Modern’s exhibit of pieces in all manner of media from their permanent holdings. The collection addresses the concept of space, from Marina Abramovic’s performance piece The Lovers to Robert Smithson’s drawings for a never-completed sculpture for DFW Airport, thru May 12 at 3200 Darnell St, FW. Admission is $10-16. Call 817-738-9215.

Thursday 14 – Public libraries have resources that many ordinary taxpayers aren’t aware of. To raise awareness, the Digital Bookmobile National Tour comes to two Fort Worth branch libraries this week to help you get the most out of your library experience. You can catch the tour noon-6pm today at East Regional Library, 6301 Bridge St, FW, or 10am-4pm tomorrow at Summerglen Branch Library, 4205 Basswood Blvd, FW. Admission is free. Call 817-392-5550 or 817-232-0478.

Friday 15 – Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick were a Broadway songwriting team best known for their 1964 musical Fiddler on the Roof, but do you know what they followed it up with? It’s The Apple Tree. This anthology of three separate but loosely connected playlets based on stories by Mark Twain, Frank R. Stockton, and Jules Feiffer runs today thru Apr 7 at Trinity Arts Theatre, 2819 Forest Ridge Dr, Bedford. Tickets are $17-22. Call 817-354-6444.

Saturday 16 – Gil Scott-Heron was an inspiring figure of the civil rights movement, whom some have credited as a founding father of rap music. Now, his daughter Gia Scott-Heron carries on the family tradition of spoken word artistry in favor of sociopolitical change at 5pm at The Dock Bookshop, 6637 Meadowbrook Dr, FW. Admission is free. Call 817-457-5700.

Sunday 17 – Lord only knows what kind of weather will be thrown our way on St. Patrick’s Day, but if it is nice this weekend, that would be great for General Granbury’s Birthday Celebration. This outdoor event that includes live music, a parade, a barbecue contest, arts and crafts, and free birthday cake goes from Sat thru today at Granbury Square Plaza, 205 E Pearl St, Granbury. Admission is free. Call 682-936-4550.

Monday 18 – New films come into the IMAX theater at the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History this month. Tornado Alley is a bit of an old standby, but the same can’t be said for Superpower Dogs, a documentary about real-life dogs who act as first responders to emergencies, stand as lifeguards at beaches, and even help save endangered species in Africa. The films run indefinitely at 1600 Gendy St, FW. Tickets are $7-8. Call 817-255-9300.

Tuesday 19 – If you were left unsatisfied by Bohemian Rhapsody’s penny-ante theatrics or if you just want to hear more of the band that inspired them, Bass Hall is serving up One Night of Queen. Gary Mullen and The Works have been performing Queen covers for most of this century, and the recent film makes now a pretty good time to see them, starting at 7:30pm at 555 Commerce St, FW. Tickets are $33-66. Call 817-212-4280.