Wednesday 05 –The popular podcast/TV show 2 Dope Queens was founded by Phoebe Robinson and Jessica Williams. The former is at Amphibian Stage Productions this week as part of their annual summer comedy bookings. She’ll talk about sooo many white guys and other subjects thru Sat at 120 S Main St, FW. Tickets are $20-35. Call 817-923-3012.

Thursday 06 – Cinco de Mayo comes a month late this year when Levitt Pavilion begins its summer series of Thursday night outdoor movie screenings with Pixar’s Coco. (Actually, that’s the wrong Mexican holiday to reference.) The screening is at 8:45pm at 100 W Abram St, Arlington. Admission is free. Call 817-543-4301.

Friday 07 – Information is scant about Seven Sinatra Veronicas, Johnny Simons’ pantomime show that kicks off Hip Pocket Theatre’s 2019 season. We do know it’s a morality play that Frank Sinatra figures into as a character, but as to what else is involved, you’ll have to check it out for yourself today thru Jun 30 at 1950 Silver Creek Dr, FW. Tickets are $5-20. Call 817-246-9775.

Saturday 08 – The big headline is that Greg Biffle returns to Texas Motor Speedway to compete in Friday’s Speedycash.com 400, but the main event still figures to be tonight’s DXC Technology 600. The Aussies and Kiwis have made this race their own in the last decade or so. We’ll see if they can continue. The green flag waves at 7:30pm at Texas Motor Speedway, 3545 Lone Star Cir, FW. Tickets are $10-90. Call 817-215-8500l.

Sunday 09 – AT&T Stadium hosts a Mexico vs. Ecuador soccer match tonight. Mexico’s team is called El Tricolor, but Ecuador is known as La Tricolor, so we’re guessing that whoever wins gets to keep the noun gender on their nickname. The game kicks off at 6pm at 1 Legends Way, Arlington. Tickets are $30-500. Call 800-732-1727.

Monday 10 – Even if you saw Apollo 11 in the theaters this past spring, you’ll want to see Apollo 11: First Steps Edition, an expanded version of Todd Douglas Miller’s documentary about the Moon landing that was specially conceived for IMAX. Containing additional audio and video footage, the film runs indefinitely at the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History, 1600 Gendy St, FW. Tickets are $7-8. Call 817-255-9300.

Tuesday 11 – On Thursday night and tonight, the Mystery Science Theater 3000 guys come together for Rifftrax: Live to offer their brand of humorous commentary on the 2017 science-fiction film Star Raiders: The Adventures of Saber Raine, starring ’90s sensation Casper Van Dien. Just naming an action hero “Saber Raine” is already plentiful fodder for comedy. The broadcast screens at 7:30pm at various movie theaters. Check Calendar for locations. Tickets are $10.50-12.50. Call 818-761-6100.