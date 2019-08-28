Preparation matters greatly to a sports broadcaster, the same way it does to a coach. What does Dallas Stars broadcaster Brent Severyn do to make sure he’s ready for his time on camera? And how do the different segments he does during a broadcast – pregame, intermission, and postgame – differ in terms of how he gets ready for each one?

You’ll find out how he does it for Fox Sports Southwest in the video interview that accompanies this blog post. We also talked some hockey. Severyn played for several NHL teams, including the Stars the season they won the Stanley Cup. He also won a championship in the top German league and he’s got good perspective on whether the Stars have what it takes to build on a strong season last year.