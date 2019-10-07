You might look at Emily Jones’s job a television reporter who covers world-class athletes and figure it’s pretty glamorous. Actually, there’s some hard work and a lot of long hours involved. Sometimes the work conditions are tough, too. You might not think of being at a professional sporting as particularly grueling duty, but Texas summers don’t go easy on you just because you’re at a baseball stadium.

In this video interview, Jones talks about the weather aspect of her job and how the environment may improve in the new facility the Texas Rangers will enter next season. She also offers some insight on how the Rangers handled the final game at Globe Life Park. Jones had a closeup view of the proceedings. Did she know about the surprise first pitch thrower? Watch the interview and find out.