Wednesday 18 – We had a book signing at the Whiskey Ranch last year, and this year we welcome back this tradition with the Holiday Book Fest. The last book by the late Dan Jenkins, The Reunion at Herb’s Café, will be one of the main attractions, as will North Texas broadcasting maven Bobbie Wygant and Firestone & Robertson’s own master distiller Rob Arnold. The event is at 4:30pm at 4250 Mitchell Blvd, FW. Admission is free. Call 817-840-9140.

Thursday 19 – It’s games all day throughout the weekend at the UIL Football State Championships, with six-man and 11-man teams competing at AT&T Stadium for trophies to bring to their schools and the right to call themselves state champions. If you want to attend in style, the box suites here will be the cheapest you’ll ever find at this stadium. The games run Wed-Sun at 1 Legends Way, Arlington. Tickets are $8-16. Call 800-732-1727.

Friday 20 – It’s a big sports weekend at the Fort Worth Convention Center, with both the Seamaster U.S. Open Table Tennis Championships and the Stockyards Stampede wrestling tournament going on. The winners of the latter will have a chance to make the Olympic trials next year. The table tennis championships run thru Sat, and the Stockyards Stampede is Fri-Sun at 1111 Houston St, FW. Tickets to the table tennis championships are $10-35. Call 719-866-4583 or 719-598-8181.

Saturday 21 – We’ve written about Hello, I’m Tony Green before (“Tony Green Introduces Himself,” Mar 13, 2019), and now you can see the magic of his YouTube show unfold before your eyes tonight, when his talk show comes to the Modern. The event will also feature giveaways, cocktails, and live music. The show is at 7pm at 3200 Darnell St, FW. Tickets are $10-15. Call 817-738-9215.

Sunday 22 – Stolen Shakespeare Guild combines Christmas and Jane Austen with Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley, Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon’s sequel to Pride and Prejudice that makes a romantic heroine of bookish sister Mary, seeking love of her own while spending the holiday with her married sisters. The play runs thru Sun at Fort Worth Community Arts Center, 1300 Gendy St, FW. Tickets are $16-24. Call 866-811-4111.

Monday 23 – Today is your last day to see the world premiere of Jack Frost, the musical play that imagines Jack trying to restore order to his kingdom after the throne that he’s heir to is usurped. Think of it like a male version of Frozen, and you won’t be too far off. The play runs thru today at Casa Mañana Theatre, 3101 W Lancaster Av, FW. Tickets are $19-37. Call 817-332-2272.

Tuesday 24 – If you are going to see The Nutcracker, what better time to see it than Christmas Eve? Ben Stevenson’s staging of the holiday classic for Texas Ballet Theater runs past Christmas, but this afternoon performance will be the optimal time to find the holiday spirit. The ballet runs thru Dec 29 at Bass Performance Hall, 555 Commerce St, FW. Tickets are $25-135. Call 817-212-4280.