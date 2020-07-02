In the parking lot of Cooper Commons sits a highly successful Black-owned business called Jamaica Gates (1020 W Arkansas Ln, Arlington, 347-885-3994). Olympic track athlete and coach Errol Byles opened this Caribbean restaurant in 2008 along with wife Michelle Byles and Chef Barbara to great accolades, and they just kept rolling in.

Along with winning Best Caribbean every year since 2009 in Fort Worth Weekly’s annual Best Of issue, the Byleses have also been featured on the immensely popular Food Network show Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.

Jamaica Gates is also known for cocktails and nonalcoholic drinks made with a variety of fresh juices, but on Thursday at 11pm, my girls and I are going for the Hennessy.

Henny & Heels is the restaurant’s weekly ladies’ night. Every Thursday, there are $3 drink specials and ladies wearing high heels get free cover until midnight. Men pay a $5 cover. DJ Boladi, DJ DainJah, and special guests will provide the music.