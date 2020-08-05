When times are uncertain, you can always count on Central Market. Groceries are essential, but this H.E.B.-owned chain makes its customers feel that they are as well. From shopping for fresh organic foods to attending the cooking classes –– with social distancing in mind –– CM covers it all. Beyond the in-store instructional demonstrations, the supermarket is continuing with another annual tradition –– Hatch Chile Festival.

For the 25th anniversary of its signature event, Central Market is expanding it to three weeks from Aug 5 to Aug 25. As Hatch Chile Festival features more than 400 “hatchified” products throughout each store and roasts more peppers than anyone else outside of Hatch, New Mexico –– they aren’t grown anywhere else –– it was named by the New Mexico Tourism Department as the most authentic Hatch festival outside of New Mexico.

While you can certainly do your own shopping, I highly recommend the curbside service. It’s amazing. For a complete list of hatch –– and non-hatch –– products, visit CentralMarket.com.