WEDNESDAY 9/9

Between 11am and 5pm, check out Chicanoism. This art exhibit at Artes de la Rosa Cultural Center for the Arts at Rose Marine Theater (1440 N Main St, 817-624-8333) reflects culture, identity, migration, and preservation. “My culture is very important to me,” says participating artist Michael Cruz Flores. “I have had to fight to have my voice heard due to my upbringing, being made to feel that I am neither here nor there.” See this exhibit by appointment Tue-Fri thru Sep 25. Social distancing and masks are required. Admission is free. To reserve a time slot, email Info@ArtesdelaRosa.org.

THURSDAY 9/10

At 6:30pm on the second Thu every month, special needs people of all ages can attend All Abilities Art Night at Central Arts (362 E Pipeline Rd, Hurst, 817-510-6099) for an evening of creativity. Family members are also welcome. Tickets are $6 at Eventbrite.com.

FRIDAY 9/11

Just in time for Fort Worth’s annual Gallery Night turned Gallery Week, Sony Pictures’ The Broken Hearts Gallery opens in theaters. In this romantic film, art gallery assistant Lucy is inspired to create a pop-up space featuring found items that love has left behind. Among the executive producers is Texas native Selena Gomez, and cast members include Geraldine Viswanathan (Blockers), Dacre Montgomery (Stranger Things), Utkarsh Ambudkar (Brittany Runs a Marathon), Molly Gordon (Booksmart, Good Boys), Phillipa Soo (Hamilton), and Arturo Castro (Broad City). At 12:30pm, 3:30pm, 6:30pm, or 9:30pm, you can watch this picture at various theaters in North Texas, including Movie Tavern (4920 S Hulen St, 817-546-7090). Ticket prices vary by theater. Reserve tickets at BrokenHeartsGallery.Movie/Tickets .

SATURDAY 9/12

From 2pm to 4pm at Hypnotic Emporium Ice Cream (109 S Main St, Ste 400, Mansfield, 817-714-0703), Mansfield Commission for the Arts is hosting an Arts Around Town painting event. Rather than a canvas –– the usual medium of group painting parties –– artist Diana Pfau from The Basket Case Crafts and attendees will paint ice cream bowls. The event is free, as is the craft project.

SUNDAY 9/13

From noon to 6pm, visit the Billy Bob’s Texas Showroom at 2520 Rodeo Plaza in the Historic Stockyards for The Holistic Fair, a wellness expo featuring more than 60 practitioners and vendors. Practitioners of alternative modalities, energy work, intuitive readings, and nutritional consultations will offer 20-minute sessions for $20. The vendors will provide a unique shopping experience, including art, essential oils, health products, jewelry, metaphysical supplies, and more. Admission is $5. Parking is free. Call 817-210-5999.

MONDAY 9/14

I haven’t belonged to a book club since the first Harry Potter hit the shelves. It may be time again. The Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth is starting the Modern Members Book Club. Join the club for its first meeting at 7pm. Terry Thornton, curator of education, will lead this discussion of Invisible Man by Ralph Ellison. The event is free to attend. Bring your copy of the book. To sign up for the book club, become a member by emailing Membership@TheModern.org. To participate, members need to send an email, too.

TUESDAY 9/15

Belenty’s Love Mexican Vegan Restaurant (3516 Bluebonnet Cr, 817-862-9008) is hosting ¡Painting Party in Spanish!, an event where you will paint Frida Kahlo on a 12-by-16 canvas while enjoying dinner and drinks. No experience is needed. The cost is $35 per person for the art supplies. To reserve a seat –– the deadline is Sunday –– email AcrylicsByGris@yahoo.com.

