For the first time in history, Fall Gallery Night has been extended. Taking place Sat thru Sep 19, Fall Gallery Week will give art lovers plenty of time and room to view the exhibitions safely in person.

In celebration of Artspace 111’s 40th anniversary, the gallery at 111 Hampton St presents a new open-ended group exhibition of more than 40 select works “whose collective creative voice defines an institution in contemporary art.” To 40 More! features established artists who have been the gallery’s support since 1980 and new artists as well.

Admission is free. Attendance is limited to 30 guests per hour. Social distancing and masks are required. To see the exhibition during Fall Gallery Week, you must make an appointment. Time slots are available 11am-6pm Mon to Wed, Sep 16, and 11am-7pm Thu-Fri, Sep 17-18. Call 817-692-3228.

Nearly 30 other galleries and groups will be part of Fall Gallery Week, including Art Tooth (120 S Main St, 817-528-7638), Bee Street Gallery (3000 Landers St, 214-668-2200), McAnthony’s Multicultural Studio & Gallery (3270 Canberra Ct, 817-536-5750), and SiNaCa Studios (1012 W Magnolia Av, 817-899-0024).