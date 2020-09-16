Wednesday September 16, 2020

Painting for fun has become a standard group activity, but you’re usually working with acrylics. From 2pm to 5pm, take a lesson in watercolor and drawing techniques at the Painting a Boxcar event at Show Me the Monet (4720 S Cooper St, Arlington, 817-313-6327). It is hosted by Recollections 54: The Art of David Trip. The cost is $55. Call for a reservation.

Thursday September 17, 2020

Get on your bikes and ride out to the Biketoberfest. At 5pm, head to 2830 W I-20 in Grand Prairie for the Longhorn Harley-Davidson Biketoberfest Block Party. Enjoy local beer, food trucks, ax throwing, a bikini bike wash, and live music by Super Kilo. Call 972-988-1903.

Friday September 18, 2020

From Fri to Sun, Fort Worth Tattoo Expo, hosted by Ink Masters Tattoo Show, is at the Will Rogers Memorial Center (3401 W Lancaster Av, 817-392-7469). More than 80 tattoo artists will be doing live tattooing of all styles. Tickets are $20 per day or $35 for a three-day pass at doors.

Saturday September 19, 2020

UFC Fight Night is back with welterweight bout Covington vs. Woodley as the main event on pay-per-view live from Las Vegas at 7pm on ESPN. Also on the card will be Cerrone vs. Price as the co-main event, plus Chaemaev vs. Meershaert and Holland vs. Stewart in the middleweight division, among others. If you still prefer the shelter-at-home method of taking in your entertainment and don’t have ESPN, sign up for $49.99 annually at Plus.ESPN.com. You’re welcome.

Sunday September 20, 2020

At 8pm, see the iconic 1982 movie Tron on the rooftop at Free Play Fort Worth (1311 Lipscomb St, 682-231-1444). Drinks and food items will be available at the rooftop bar. Reserve a table for $10 at FreePlayMerch.com. After the film screening, enjoy a free-to-play Bomberman tournament on the 20-foot screen.

Monday September 21, 2020

At 6:30pm, learn to make goat milk soap at a hands-on class at Hop and Sting Brewing (906 Jean St, Grapevine, 817-488-2337). The ticket price of $60 includes all the materials needed. Choose from exfoliants like coffee grounds, oats, pumice, and essential oils like eucalyptus, lavender, lemongrass, palm oil, or peppermint. The base oil will be a mixture of coconut, olive, and palm oil. The liquid in the soaps will be raw goat milk provided by Stone City Farm. Reserve tickets at StoneCityFarm.com.

Tuesday September 22, 2020

The Fort Worth Weekly wants to celebrate our fantastic city and spread the word about the best things to do in and around the area. With its glossy magazine-style cover, incredible photographs, and insightful opinions from our critics, Best Of 2020 will be the perfect guide for the rest of the year. Readers, please pick one up in stands on 9/23. Business owners, Tue is the final deadline. Contact the Weekly today thru Tue to reserve space by emailing .

8 Days a Week

The State Fair of Texas 2020 was canceled. Wait, no. It’s now a drive-thru experience. Either way, Fletcher’s Cornydogs hasn’t missed a step with pop-up events all summer. Just in time for fall, Fletcher’s has struck a deal with Golden Chick. Thru Oct 25, you can now buy a Fletcher’s Cornydog at most Golden Chick locations in Texas, Louisiana, and Oklahoma.