Wednesday November 4

From 4pm to 6pm, bring a new, unwrapped toy to the Toy Drive-Thru at Blue Mesa Grill (612 Carroll St, 817-332-6372), benefitting Children’s Charities of Fort Worth. You might as well order dinner while you’re there. Blue Mesa will donate 20% of your purchase — dine-in or to-go — to CCFW if you mention the charity by name.

Thursday November 5

While many touring acts are still on hiatus, comedy is making a comeback. A dozen or so comedians have embarked on the Brewery Comedy Tour with 1,500 stops around the country. At 7pm, catch up with the tour at Brutal Beerworks (8447 Blvd 26, NRH, 817-666-2728) and see Austin-based comedian/filmmaker Steven Farmer. Tickets are $12 at Facebook.com/BrutalBeerworks.

Friday November 6

Yes, the road goes on forever, and the party never ends. Originally slated to play back in July, Robert Earl Keen will hit the stage at Billy Bob’s Texas (2520 Rodeo Plaza, 817-624-7117) at 10pm. Tickets purchased for the canceled July show will be honored. If you still need some, tickets are $53 and up at BillyBobsTexas.com.

Saturday November 7

At 1pm, Whiskey Ranch — headquarters to TX Whiskey — is reopening with a big party at 4250 Mitchell Blvd (817-840-9140). Various bars will be open throughout the property, and there will be a local food truck and live music. Two sessions are available, with extensive cleaning between. Must be 21 to attend, and you must wear a mask. You are encouraged to bring your own chair. Event ticket price includes one cocktail, but additional drink tickets can be purchased at the door — or in advance at a discount. Tickets are $10 at Facebook.com/TXWhiskey.

Sunday November 8

Are you ready for some football? How about some tailgating? Join Bill Bates Ultimate Tailgating — but not Bill Bates himself (other Cowboy legends are being lined up) — at Boiling Tails Co. (816 N Collins, Arlington, 817-261-5798) for an old-fashioned tailgate party during the Steelers-Cowboys game. The party starts at 12:30pm, but it’s recommended that you arrive up to three hours early. The admission cost includes a barbecue meal catered by Eddie Deen’s and an open bar with beer, margaritas, mixed drinks, and wine. Tables and chairs are provided, and security and restrooms are on-site. Tickets are $75 at Eventbrite.com.

Monday November 9

At noon, the Texas Book Festival — hosting its 25th anniversary online — is presenting a virtual conversation called V-E Day at 75: The Women of World War II with authors Catherine Katz (and Katherine Landdeck (). The festival’s adult program features daily events from Fri thru Nov 15 and is free to attend at TexasBookFestival.org.

Tuesday November 10

At 5pm — you know, around sunset — head to Bowman Springs Park (7003 W Poly Webb Rd, Arlington) for Sunset Yoga with a great view of Lake Arlington. All levels welcome. Bring a mat, towel, water, bug spray, and sunglasses and wear your mask until situated on your mat. This weekly event sponsored by Arlington Yoga Center (1011 W Abram St, Arlington, 817-808-6327) is free to attend, but a small donation is encouraged.

8 Days a Week

November is National Aviation History Month. Don’t forget that Fort Worth is home to one of the world’s premier aviation museums, aptly named the Fort Worth Aviation Museum (3300 Ross Av, 855-733-8627). FWAM is open to visitors — inside the building and outside — from 9am to 2pm on Saturdays, and docents are available to answer questions. There’s also a shaded rest area with picnic tables if you want to bring a picnic lunch. Family tickets are $12, and individual tickets are $6 at ShopFortWorthAviationMuseum.com/Admissions.