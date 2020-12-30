Want to shake off the turkey and ham blues? Reset your palate with National Bacon Day. Celebrated across the country every Dec 30, we have some local options to check out. Mmm, bacon.

The Post at River East (2925 Race St, 817-945-8890) offers special bacon-inspired snacks and cocktails all day Wednesday. Squeezebox Bandits will play on the patio from 6pm to 9pm. There is no cover charge, and all ages are welcome to attend. (Note: The regular menu includes a jalapeno-bacon brie wheel served with jalapeno-bacon jam, house-pickled veggies, and warm crostini for $12.)

If you’re craving a classic bacon cheeseburger and shake, Shaw’s Patio Bar & Grill (1051 W Magnolia Av, 817-926-2116) is your place. Shaw’s menu includes bison, lamb, and mushroom burgers. The shakes are old-school, served in a parfait glass and topped with whipped cream and a cherry. And, yes, you can get fries with that — regular, sweet potato, or waffle-cut. (In other non-bacon-related news, Shaw’s will be open for lunch and dinner Thursday for NYE. “Drinking optional.”)

What is Million Dollar Bacon? At breakfast/brunch/lunch restaurant First Watch (6333 Camp Bowie Blvd, 817-731-3447 or 3001 Heritage Trace Pkwy, 817-662-6363), it is a seasonal starter with four slices of signature hardwood smoked bacon baked with black pepper, brown sugar, cayenne pepper, and a drizzle of maple syrup for $5.49. There is also a Million Dollar Bloody Mary featuring New Amsterdam Vodka, Bloody Mary mix, and Million Dollar Bacon for $8.

Along with the Fort Worth locations, you can also enjoy these items at other area First Watch locations, including Euless (1230 Red River Dr, Ste 100, 817-409-4381), Grand Prairie (3150 S, State Hwy 161, 972-945-1455), Mansfield (1695 E Broad St, 817-383-4036), and North Richland Hills (9159 Blvd 26, 817-427-3444).

And what would National Bacon Day be without checking in with everyone’s favorite “bacon,” Kevin Bacon? Besides his successful acting career and the cult popularity of the parlor game Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon (in which players find the shortest path from any arbitrary actor and our man KB), he is a touring musician. During the pandemic, the Bacon Brothers — an Americana band that Bacon formed with his brother — have kept busy with virtual charity events and the release of their new album The Way We Love, which can be streamed for free at BaconBros.com.