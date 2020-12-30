Wednesday December 30

Texas’ official troubadour Robert Earl Keen is bringing his Merry Christmas from the Fam-O-Lee: Secret Santa Xmas show to Billy Bob’s Texas (2520 Rodeo Plz, 817-624-7117) at 8pm with doors opening at 6pm. (As the first recipient of BMI’s official Troubadour Award celebrating songwriters who have made a lasting impact on the songwriting community, REK is indeed the official troubadour of Texas.) For those who still aren’t going out, check out some of REK’s podcasts at AmericanaPodcast.com or participate in a virtual scavenger hunt at RobertEarlKeen.com/SecretSanta.

Thursday December 31

Fort Brewery & Pizza (1001 W Magnolia Av, 817-923-8000) has trivia every Thu evening, but this one is special. At 7pm, test your knowledge of the crazy, historic, wild times that were 2020 at Year in Review Trivia Night hosted by HeadTilt Entertainment. It’s a competition, so there will be prizes. Food specials and $10 beer pitchers are available. (Are you looking for more NYE ideas? Go to FWWeekly.com and search by “Peace Out 2020.”)

Friday January 1

If you own a motorcycle — or are ready to buy one — head to Texas Harley-Davidson in Bedford (1 Texas Harley Way, 817-267-2646) for the annual Hangover Ride. KSU time — “Kickstands Up” — is 11:30am, and the group will ride to Fort Worth for lunch at Gloria’s at Montgomery Plaza (2600 W 7th St, 817-332-8800). There is no cost to participate other than paying your own way at Gloria’s.

Saturday January 2

At 10am, head to The Paw Pad (5201 White Settlement Rd, 817-386-0884) — a one-stop pet services shop for boarding, grooming, retail shopping, and training — for the inaugural Weenie Dog Races. For your dachshund to enter the race, the fee is $25 and includes a goodie bag and T-shirt. Sibling doggos can join for $20 each. There will be prizes for first, second, and third place. Spectators are welcome to attend for free, but you must sit, stay, social distance, and be a good boi or good gurl.

Sunday January 3

From 2pm to 3:40pm, join up with the folks at Facebook.com/TexasHistoryandCulture for the curated online event Van Gogh Museum: Amsterdam Livestream Art Tour. In contrast to the well-known items at other museums, art historian Robert Kelleman will discuss the museum’s pieces in the context of the life and legacy of Dutch post-impressionist Vincent van Gogh (1853-1890). This program is free, but donations are appreciated. Email RKelleman@yahoo.com to register. Further instructions and the Zoom link will be emailed to you before the event.

Monday January 4

If you enjoy going for a drive and seeing movies outdoors, this might be your thing. The Oak Cliff Cultural Center has played two short films created by Los Artes Unidos — In Cages and A Peaceful Protest — outside the center’s windows on a continuous loop since Dec 4, and tonight is the final night. In Cages delves into the topic of immigrant families and children separated in detention facilities. A Peaceful Protest combines footage from a BLM protest filmed in Dallas with poetry and stories to promote healing.

Tuesday January 5

Are your kids ready to get out of the house? At 9am, children ages 5 and up are welcome to participate in the final day of English Riding Holiday Horse Camp at Full Circle Riding Academy (6301 Chapman Rd, Watauga). The cost is $65 and is open to academy students or non-students alike. The day’s activities include a 90-minute riding lesson, activities outdoors, barn chores, holiday crafts, and the opportunity to learn all about horses. Popcorn and hot chocolate will be provided for snacks, but kids should bring a sack lunch and water, plus a warm jacket and gloves. Call 817-223-6036 to register.

8 Days A Week

Have a Creepy Crawly New Year! I have always loved spiders, so I’m hyped about this event. (Someone read Charlotte’s Web to me when I was way too young, and now every spider is Charlotte.) Tue-Sat thru Jan 30 from 9am to 5pm, The Art & Science of Arachnids Traveling Exhibit is stationed at River Legacy Living Science Center (703 NW Green Oaks Blvd, Arlington, 817-860-6752) featuring more than 100 live arachnids, including tarantulas and scorpions. Visitors will explore the human-arachnid cultural connection through hands-on science and art activities. Tickets can be purchased at the onsite gift shop for $3-5. For more info, go to bit.ly/TheArtandScienceofArachnids.