Being our own country again would have its drawbacks. We nearly froze to death on our own power grid last week. Anyhow, in terms of our independence from Mexico — think they’d take us back? — Tuesday is the day to celebrate Texas Independence Day. Several places in North Texas are doing it up right. Here are a few, alphabetized by city.

From 5 to 9pm, Dallas barbecue joint Ferris Wheelers Backyard (1950 Market Center Blvd, 214-741-4141) hosts its annual Texas Independence Day Happy Hour, featuring live music by Ryan Berg and Jon Christopher Davis. This event is free to attend and includes food and drink specials on Twisted Tea, Honey Tea, Southern Twist cocktails, and barbecue. There is a two-meat special with sides for $15 or the Full Ride, a sample platter for $50 that feeds four to six people. Make a reservation at OpenTable.com.

From 6 to 8pm, The Ranch (95.9-FM) is holding a Texas Independence Day live broadcast in Fort Worth at Berry Street Icehouse (2000 W Berry St, 817-386-0724)[,] featuring live music by Aaron Copeland, James Lann, and some surprise guests. This event is free to attend and will include drink specials on SilverStar Spirits and Miller Lite.

The Ginger Man in Irving (5250 N O’Conner Blvd, Ste 146, 972-607-4227) is celebrating on Sat from 1pm to 5pm at its annual Texas Independence Day Chili Cookoff benefit event. Moneymakers include raffles, silent auctions, and the chili tasting card, benefiting online-based Epic Animal Rescue of Southlake (EpicAnimalRescue.org). Tasting cups are $15 for five or $25 for 10 and include two or five raffle tickets, respectively. (You may purchase raffle tickets separately as well.) Do you think you make the best chili? Email GM-LasColinas@TheGingerman.com if you’d like to compete. The winning teams will be awarded prizes.

In Sherman, the celebration comes early. From 11am to 9pm on Sat, head to 903 Brewers (1718 S Elm St, 214-243-8092) for Davy Crockett Pint Day. To celebrate the occasion, purchase any beer and receive the pint glass to take home for keeps. Enjoy live music — the artists are still TBD — from noon to 4pm.

“You may all go to hell. I am going to Texas.” We agree, Davy Crockett. We agree.