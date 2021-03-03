Thursday March 4

At various times today thru Sat, Mar 20, see a virtual interactive performance with jokes called In Search of the Sublime at Stage West (821/823 W Vickery Blvd, 817-784-9378). Using suggestions from the online audience, the actors will weave together tales of awe and terror with music in a concerted effort to achieve “the sublime.” A list of experience-enhancing objects that will aid in your at-home participation can be found at StageWest.org/Sublime-Objects. Tickets are $20 per person at StageWest.org/Tickets.

Friday March 5

Mike Quu — host of the Teach Me I’m Stupid podcast — will be doing his standup routine tonight and Sat at 10pm (doors open at 9:30pm) at Hyena’s Comedy Night Club (425 Commerce St, 817-877-5233). His comedic life began in junior high when Quu won a comedy writing contest. He has since paid his dues at clubs and open-mic nights from New York to L.A. Now he’s touring the country with stories from his personal life. Tickets are $15 per person on Prekindle.com.

Saturday March 6

For the camera novice, lens jargon can make things complicated. DX vs. FX or APO? Filter size and focal lengths? Who knows. Fort Worth Camera can help. At 2pm, FWC is hosting the class Lens Language: The Jargon of Lenses. You will understand how to get the best pictures from your current lenses and what to look for in a new lens. This class is free thanks to a curious customer’s sponsorship, plus the shop will give you credit toward a new lens should you decide to make a purchase. Attendance is limited, so please register on Eventbrite.com.

Sunday March 7

From 11am to 5pm, head to Fort Brewery & Pizza (1001 W Magnolia, 817-923-8000) for its final Artisan Market in the current space — they will soon move to a new locale. The event is free to attend, but bring spending money as there are many vendors with wares to sell. There will also be live music. For details and updates on the move, follow the restaurant at Facebook.com/FortBrewery.

Monday March 8

Each Mon thru May 3, head to Funky Picnic Brewery & Café (401 Bryan Av, 817-708-2739) for Movie Mondays: The Star Wars Series as they tackle the whole franchise. Tonight’s screening is Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back. This full 10 weeks of movies lead up to a Cinco de Star Wars Trivia Night on Wed, May 5. For the full list of movies, see the event page at Facebook.com/FunkyPicnic. May the force be with you (and them)!

Tuesday March 9

Bass Hall (525 Commerce St, 817-212-4280) is entering the virtual realm with a production called Dixie’s Happy Hour streaming daily at 7:30pm today thru Sun, Mar 28. Share a drink at home with America’s favorite bar hopper, Dixie Longate, who thinks the four basic food groups are gin, rum, tequila, and vodka. Tickets start at $35 per person at BassHall.com/DixieHappyHour.

Wednesday March 10

Every Wed, a.k.a. Wonderful Wednesdays, educators at the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth (3200 Darnell St, 817-738-9215) lead a family-oriented art project via instructional video that ties to a piece in the museum’s permanent collection. At 4pm, the focus will be on Robert Irwin’s “Untitled,” a convex, spray-painted disk created in 1968. This event is free to attend at TheModern.org.