How do you turn a party green? Walk into a bar, play “Come on Eileen” on the jukebox followed by anything from The Pogues or Dropkick Murphys (who are releasing a new album in April), order an Irish Car Bomb, and away you go. For those who feel cooped up and ready for some shenanigans, Going Out in Style isn’t just an album title but an anthem.

St. Paddy’s Day is being celebrated near and far this week in bars, breweries, restaurants, and more. Here’s where to start.

1.) Both Buffalo Bros locations (3015 S University Dr, 817-386-9601; 415 Throckmorton St, 817-887-9533) have a special on corned beef thru St. Patrick’s Day (Wednesday), including a whole corned beef sub sandwich for $14.99 (or half for $8.99) and a corned beef plate for $11.99. Then on Thu, March Madness takes over with all the games all the time. Attendance is free.

2.) If it’s the green beer you seek, Cowtown Brewing (1301 E Belknap St, 817-489-5800) is serving it all day on Wed. Texas Flood will be on hand playing Jimi Hendrix and Stevie Ray Vaughan songs. Attendance is free.

3.) From 11am thru closing time on Wed, Flying Saucer (111 E 3rd St, 817-336-7470) is celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with $10 Irish Flights, $8 Car Bombs, $4 Irish drafts, and corned beef and cabbage, plus live music by the Jake Quillin Band from 7pm to 10pm.

4.) From 5pm until the crawfish are gone on Wed, Rock & Brews (5351 Nebraska Furniture Mart Dr, The Colony, 972-584-1670) — famously co-owned by Gene Simmons — is celebrating its five-year anniversary with a Crawfish Boil as a Fat Tuesday Redo. The crawfish are 3 lbs for $30 or 1.5 lbs for $15.

5.) Dress up in your finest green outfit for a night o’ fun at the St. Paddy’s Day Bash at Sam’s Saloon (2456 N Houston St, 817-378-8956) from 11am to 11pm. There will be karaoke, contests, and prizes. It’s also worth noting that they have a huge patio.

6.) The famous Irish burgers are back at Shaw’s Patio Bar & Grill (1051 W Magnolia Av, 817-926-2116) for a limited time in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day, along with cocktail specials, green beer, and Guinness. Celebrate with Shaw’s thru Sun, Mar 21.

7.) St. Patrick’s Day coincides with Stockyards Spring Break going on thru Sun, Mar 21. Head to Mule Alley (122 E Exchange Av, MuleAlleyFortWorth.com) on Wed for the Luck O’ the Stockyards party featuring $2 green Shiner drafts, lawn games, and live music by Ginny Mac from 4:30pm to 7:30pm.

8.) Happy Hour All Day is how the folks at the Yucatan Tequila Bar & Grill (909 W Magnolia Av, 682-385-9395) are celebrating the day on Wed. The green beer and green drinks will be flowing, and the full food menu will be available. I recommend the diablo shrimp quesadillas and a green margarita.