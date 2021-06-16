Does your dad like Westerns? How about mysteries? Many fathers do. Every Friday and Saturday thru Nov 13, the Lone Star Murder Mystery troupe at Texas Star Dinner Theater (816 S Main St, Grapevine, 817-310-5588) is performing Dead, Dead on the Range. For the price of admission, you get a three-course plated dinner of beef, chicken, fish, or veggie, your choice of coffee, tea, or water, and a seasonal dessert, plus an entertaining 90-minute show about bringing a cattle baron’s murderer to justice in 1880s Texas. Tickets are $59.95 per person (tax/gratuity not included) at TexasStarDinnerTheater.com. Doors open at 7pm, dinner is served at 7:30pm, and the show starts at 8pm. As this show often sells out, purchasing tickets in advance is strongly recommended.

If by celebrating dads, you mean craw-dads (I’ll see myself out), the Stockyards is the place to be. At 11am-7:30pm Sat, head to the Father’s Day Last Yee Haw Crawfish Boil in the Fort Worth Stockyards (131 E Exchange Av, 817-625-9715). For the price of $10 per pound — with no limit on the number of pounds you buy — you will be loaded with corn, potatoes, and live jazz by the Big Easy Brass Band. Purchase your pounds at the ticket booth onsite or reserve ahead of time via the Eventbrite.com page.

At noon-6pm Sat, Trinity River Distillery (1734 E El Paso St, Ste 130, Fort Worth, 817-841-2837) has a special gift for dads at its whiskey bar and distillery at the Silver Star Saturday event, including on-site cigar rolling thru 5pm. Food is available for purchase from Smiley’s BBQ. Distillery tours are $27.06 and can be booked at SilverstarSpirits.com. Saving Hope Rescue will also be on hand doing fundraising and dog adoptions, so you can end the day by becoming a #PupParent.

City Chapel (4015 W I-20, Arlington, 817-561-1295) has a very special guest at its Father’s Day Service. At 10am Sun, hear combat veteran John Arroyo — author of Attacked at Home: A Green Beret’s Survival Story of the Fort Hood Shooting — recount his testimony. In addition, all fathers will receive a gift. This event is free to attend.

From 11am to 2pm, you can enjoy a Father’s Day Mariachi Brunch at El Patio Mex-Tex Restaurant (4400 Hwy 121, Lewisville, 972-410-2096) featuring carved brisket, an egg station, dessert bar, sopa de mariscos, verde enchiladas, a waffle bar, and more, plus live music by Mariachi Mochistlan. The cost is $25 per adult and $12 per child. Reservations required. To reserve your spots, email info@elpatiomextex.com.

At 11am-3:30pm Sun, Bendt Distilling Co (225 S Charles St, Lewisville, 214-814-0545) — known around the world for being one of the first to make hand sanitizer from its runoff booze early in the pandemic — hosts Oaked & Smoked V: A Celebration of Dad. Reservations available for 11am, noon, and 2pm. General admission tickets are $35 for adults and $15 for kids 12 and under. Your admission includes a barbecue lunch prepared by Chef Ken Rathbun, live music, and craft spirit/whiskey samples for the 21+ crowd. There are also special “Dad” tickets from $55-95 that include a sweet treat to take home, a certificate for a future tour for two guests, and a 750ml engraved bottle of spirits at each of the three ticket price points. Reserve your tickets at BendtDistillingCo.com/Tour-Booking.