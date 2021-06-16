Thursday June 17, 2021

At 6-9pm, attend a free viewing of Force of Nature, a new group exhibition showcasing the natural world in a series of abstract and figurative works. The show features pieces by Andrew Abbott, Luciana Abait, Lee Albert Hill, Marshall Harris, Michele Kishita, and Nathan Madrid at Cufflink Art (120 St. Louis Av, Ste 149, Fort Worth, 817-489-5059), a modern/contemporary art gallery and seller of fine art books and prints in the South Main Village neighborhood. Force of Nature is on view thru Sat, Aug 21, by appointment.

Friday June 18, 2021

I have a soft spot in my heart for bands who’ve lost members and carried on. Famously, the guys in Lynyrd Skynyrd almost lost everyone. (During the pandemic, I ordered Street Survivors: The True Story of the Lynyrd Skynyrd Plane Crash on pay-per-view and found the part-biopic/part-documentary movie to be quite compelling.) At 10pm tonight and Sat, see the current line-up/remaining members of Lynyrd Skynyrd as they grace the stage at Billy Bob’s Texas (2520 Rodeo Plaza Rd, Fort Worth, 817-624-7117). Tickets are $50-200 at BillyBobsTexas.com.

Saturday June 19, 2021

At 10:30am, the Fort Worth Opera presents Juneteenth Jamboree in partnership with Unity Unlimited for Opal’s Walk. This event includes a parade that will pass between Bass Performance Hall (525 Commerce St, Fort Worth, 817-212-4280) and the Tarrant County Courthouse (100 E Weatherford St, Fort Worth, 817-884-1111). In addition to musical performances by Seth Clarke, Sheran Goodspeed and friends, Alexandria Jackson, Keron Jackson, and Audra Scott, there will be the historic 2.5-mile Opal’s Walk with Opal Lee, the Grandmother of Juneteenth. You can participate at the $10-20 level, but all levels of donations are welcomed. Register at OpalsWalk2DC.com/Juneteenth-2021.

Sunday June 20, 2021

Today and Sun, Jun 27, at 4pm — or 7:30pm Fri-Sat thru Jun 26 — at Scott Hall on the campus of First United Methodist Church of Bedford (1245 Bedford Rd, 817-925-1430), see the Stars Theatre Company production of Oklahoma!, the first musical written by Rodgers and Hammerstein. Set in the farm country outside Claremore, OK, in Indian Territory in 1906, Oklahoma! tells the story of farm girl Laurey Williams and two young men who are really into her. Tickets are $15 at StarsTheaterCompany.org.

Monday June 21, 2021

Mondays are Family Movie Night at local metaphysical shop Maven’s Moon (1111 Roberts Cut Off Rd, River Oaks, 817-367-9235). Today at 8pm, see Up, the computer-animated comedy/adventure Pixar film from 2009. The cost of $10 per family includes your first bowl of popcorn and bottled water for up to four people. There will also be a snack bar open for purchasing, well, snacks.

Tuesday June 22, 2021

From 10am to 3pm, instructor Debbie Malone teaches the beginner abstract watercolor class Ladies of Attitude Watercolor at Contempo Art Glass Gallery (1101 S Bowen Rd, Arlington, 817-673-2949). The course costs $60 per person and includes the supplies for several practice pieces and a 12-by-16-inch pièce de resistance to take home. Call to register.

Wednesday June 23, 2021

As the final screening of its Spirit Cinema Series, the Center of Unity (1650 Hughes Rd, Grapevine, 817-488-1008) serves pizza and shows 1989’s Field of Dreams at 6pm. The film tells the story of an Iowa farmer inspired by a voice he can’t ignore to pursue a dream he can hardly believe. There is no cost to attend, but you must RSVP at CenterofUnity.org. (The film is then discussed at Sunday services at 10:30am online and in-person if that also interests you.) #IfYouBuildItTheyWillCome