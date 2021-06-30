1.) Are you in charge of bringing something to a cookout this weekend? Swiss Pastry Shop (3936 W Vickery Blvd, Fort Worth, 817-732-5661) offers a Patriotic Rosette Cake decorated with red, white, and blue frosting layers and fondant stars on top. These round layer cakes can be ordered in a white, chocolate, or strawberry flavor. The small is $35 (feeds eight), the medium is $45 (feeds 12), and the large is $55 (feeds 20). To place your order, call by Fri at 5pm.

2.) Nothing says summer like ice cream. One of the newest concepts at the Food Hall at Crockett Row (3000 Crockett St, Fort Worth, 817-885-7331) — Russo’s Sweet Shop — believes that, too. For only $20, Russo’s offers a Handmade Ice Cream Cake encased in from-scratch lady fingers and with custom toppings. Call to order.

3.) On Sunday, in honor of Independence Day, kids eat free with the purchase of an adult entree at Freebirds World Burrito. The offer is valid in-store at all 55 locations across Texas and is limited to one free meal with every entree purchase. Kids can choose any of the meals on the Weebirds menu. To find the location nearest you, visit Freebirds.com/Locations.

4.) The Lucky Leaf World CBD Expo is happening at Irving Convention Center (500 W Las Colinas Blvd, Irving, 972-252-7476) Fri-Sat, Jul 9-10, from 10am to 5pm. Along with a host of exhibitors, speakers, and vendors, there will be Live Cooking Demos on the showroom floor by Chef Michael Weinstein, a veteran of the Dallas food scene. Weinstein’s company — Dread Head Chef — makes dessert chips and sweet salsas. Expo tickets are $35-119 at LuckyLeafExpo.com/Dallas.

5.) On Sat, Jul 10 from noon to 7pm, head to Historic Downtown McKinney for the annual McKinney Margarita Stroll. Sip, shop, and stroll while supporting local small businesses. For $30 per person, you will receive a Margarita Stroll tasting glass and a map to your 15 sampling stops, plus directions to five bonus stops. All the stops are inside shops, and you’ll hear live music while you stroll between them. For tickets, visit Facebook.com/DowntownMcKinney.

6.) After a pause during the pandemic, The Lot Downtown (110 South Main St, Mansfield, 817-225-6840) is bringing back an annual tradition. On Sat, Jul 10 from 4pm to 11pm, watch a corporate cook-team competition at Meats, Mugs & Music. There will also be craft brew tastings, food trucks, vendors, and live music by Texas bands, including Jesse Raub Jr., Texicana, Big Joe Walker, and more. Attendance is free, but registration is required at TheLotDowntown.com/MMM.

7.) The new location of the popular Deep Ellum restaurant Serious Pizza may — or may not — be open at 2728 W 7th St (682-348-2482). “We’re sort of open. Kind of. Not really. But totally. So come check out our pies and what we mean.” Noted. The pies here are huge, but they do sell by the slice. Specialty pizzas, like my personal favorite The White, are only available as a whole pie. (The White has roasted garlic alfredo sauce, mozzarella, parmesan, ricotta cheese, fresh garlic, basil and oregano, and white truffle oil. So good!)

8.) Parklets — curbside parking spaces converted into active people spaces — are now a permanent part of Magnolia Village on the Near Southside. (Last summer, in response to the limited indoor seating in restaurants during the pandemic, the city launched a pilot parklet program allowing for extended outdoor seating at bars and restaurants.) Next time you’re looking for a patio, check out the parklets at Grand Cru Wine Bar (257 W Magnolia Av, 817-923-1717), The Lazy Moose (1404 W Magnolia Av, 682-708-3822), or Nonna Tata (1400 W Magnolia Av, 817-332-0250).