FORT WORTH

After a long year of not being able to party together, Wild Acre Brewing (1734 E El Paso St, Ste 190, 817-882-9453) is hosting its 4th + 5th Anniversary Palooza featuring beer, food, and live music by the swamp-rocking Quaker City Night Hawks at 5pm Sat. Tickets are $35 plus parking on Prekindle.com.

At 6pm Sun, enjoy Fort Worth’s Fourth along the Trinity River at Panther Island Pavilion (395 Purcey St, 817-698-0700), featuring one of the largest July Fourth ﬁreworks shows in North Texas. General Admission is free. For more information, visit FortWorthsFourth.com.

As an ode to the country’s perseverance through the past year, the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra will host a special socially distanced America Strong concert at Dickies Arena (1911 Montgomery St, 817-402-9000) at 7pm Sun. The one-night-only performance will feature more than 60 minutes of music from the highly regarded FWSO and world-renowned opera singers, all conducted by Miguel Harth-Bedoya. Tickets are $25-35 at Ticketmaster.com.

ARLINGTON

Globe Life Field (734 Stadium Dr, 817-533-1972) is hosting Family Field Day from 4 to 9pm Sat. Activities include playing catch in the field, becoming a wiffleball home-run champion, taking a self-guided tour, and attending a meet-and-greet with the Rangers’ mascot, Captain. Tickets are $50 per adult and $35 for youth at TexasRangers.com/Tours.

Head to Downtown Arlington at 9am Mon for the annual Independence Day Parade. Spectators are invited to line the streets to enjoy dozens of floats, marching bands, and other patriotic entries. The theme for this year’s parade is Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness. Visit Arlington4th.com for more details.

BEDFORD

At 10pm Sun, the City of Bedford will put on its annual fireworks display at Generations Park at Boys Ranch (2801 Forest Ridge Dr, 817-952-2300). The crew will be shooting 200 feet higher than usual so the display will be visible beyond the park at many locations around town. City facility parking lots will be open and free of charge, including City Hall (2000 Forest Ridge), the library (2424 Forest Ridge), and Old Bedford School (2400 School Ln).

BURLESON

At 9pm Sat in Old Town Burleson, the Lions Club hosts its 17th annual 4th of July Parade. The route starts at Burleson Collegiate High School (517 SW Johnson) and winds throughout the area. For the entire parade route, visit BurlesonLions.org.

Bring your blankets, lawn chairs, and picnic to enjoy the City of Burleson’s free annual 4th of July Concert & Fireworks Show on Sun at Chisenhall Sports Complex (500 Chisenhall Park Ln, 817-426-9112). Gates open at 4pm, and fireworks start at 9:20pm. In between, there will be live music by Suzy & The Sissies and headline act The Dolan Band. No pop-ups or stakes will be allowed in-ground. No alcohol, glass bottles, pets, or tents are permitted in the park.

THE COLONY

Snoop Dogg is in the house, y’all! Oh, excuse me, I mean DJ Snoopadelic. The aforementioned rapper is doing a special DJ set at the Fourth of July Party at Lava Cantina (5805 Grandscape Blvd, 214-618-6893), spinning all kinds of tunes and singing a few songs of his own throughout the set. Tickets are $20-225 at Eventbrite.com.

DENTON

The Independence Day celebration starts a day early in Denton this year. On Saturday, participate in the Liberty Run at 7:30am, watch the Yankee Doodle Parade at 9am, enjoy some free family fun at July Jubilee from 10am to noon, and watch a Hotdog Eating Contest at 11:30am. It’s all happening at the Denton Civic Center (321 E McKinney St, 940-349-7275).

EVERMAN

The City of Everman is waiting a week to have its free Celebrate Freedom Festival. At 4pm Sat, Jul 10, head to Clyde Pittman Park (333-451 N Race St, 817-293-0525) for live music by Andrew & The Guys, food trucks, and vendors, plus end-of-the-night fireworks.

FLOWER MOUND

Participate in the annual Children’s Parade, where decorated bikes, trikes, wagons, and strollers will march down a short route to Leonard and Helen Johns Park (1800 Timber Creek Rd, 972-874-6300). There will be children’s activities, drinks, free hot dogs served by Summit Club of Flower Mound, and live entertainment. Lineup begins at 9:30am (corner of Eaton and Timber Creek roads), with the parade starting promptly at 10am. The parade is open to all who may wish to take part (non-motorized vehicles only).

On Sunday, it’s the Independence Fest at Bakersfield Park (1201 Duncan Ln, 972-955-7328). Admission and parking are free. The festival will include a car show, fireworks, food trucks, a kids’ zone, vendors, and live performances by Le Freak and headliners the Josh Abbott Band. Gates open at 5pm, and the fireworks finale will start around 9:50pm.

GRANBURY

Granbury’s proud tradition of celebrating Independence Day returns as a multi-day event this year called 4th of July Freedom & Fireworks. Festivities are happening Fri-Sun in Historic Granbury Square (201 E Pearl St, 817-573-1622). All three days, there will be vendors. At 10am Sat, there is a parade, and at 9:45pm Sun, Extreme Pyrotechnics will launch a fireworks show that can be viewed around most of the county.

GRAND PRAIRIE

The City of Grand Prairie and Lone Star Park (1000 Lone Star Pkwy, 972-263-7223) presents Lone Stars & Stripes Fireworks Celebration. After the last horse race, there will be a 20-minute fireworks show choreographed to music. On the Courtyard of Champions Stage, hear live music featuring Vegas stars from 3pm to 9pm. Tickets are $5-30 at LoneStarPark.com.

Epic Waters (2970 Epic Pl, 972-337-3131) — the largest indoor waterpark in Texas — will be open 10am-9pm Sun. Along with the usual water fun, free activities and entertainment are planned, and chili cheese dogs will be available for purchase all day long.

GRAPEVINE

Fireworks begin at 9:30pm Sun at the 39th Annual July 4th Fireworks Extravaganza with fireworks set to patriotic music. While a complete list of viewing locations at the city’s lakeside parks can be found online, the viewing area with the most parking available is Oak Grove Park (2520 Oak Grove Loop S, 817-410-3450). Parking or entry fees may apply. For exact details, visit GrapevineTexasUSA.com.

Make your way to the garage at Gaylord Texan Resort (1501 Gaylord Trl, 817-778-1000) from 6pm to 10pm Sun for the 4th of July Spark the Lot, where the deck has been transformed to the ultimate Fourth of July party. Dance and sing with All-American — an interactive DJ and band — enjoy food and drinks, and get an airbrush tattoo. End the night with the best viewing spot for Grapevine’s Annual July Fourth Fireworks Extravaganza (see: above). Tickets are $10 per person at Tickets.GaylordTexan.com.

HALTOM CITY & NRH

At 9:30pm Sun, the Northeast Tarrant Chamber (6351 Boulevard 26, 817-281-9376) invites the community to its free annual Family 4th Fireworks Show. The fireworks can be viewed from the parking lots of the Wiley G. Thomas Coliseum (6108 Broadway Av) and the BISD Plaza (6351 Boulevard 26). Parking is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

HUDSON OAKS

From 6pm to 11pm Sun, head to Boomin’ 4th at Gene L Voyles Park (210 Hudson Oaks Dr, 682-229-2400) for dynamic low and high aerial fireworks, live music, and a kids’ zone. This event is free for the community.

HURST

At 5pm Sat, Peace Lutheran Church (941 W Bedford-Euless Rd) hosts its annual Patriotic Salute. This free event honors veterans and first responders with a family-friendly evening featuring activities, games, and a North Texas Caledonian Pipes and Drums concert. You can attend in person or livestream on Facebook or YouTube.

IRVING

At 8pm Sun, grab a lawn chair and head to Texas Lottery Plaza (316 Las Colinas Blvd W, 214-525-7000) for Red, White, and Brave, a free Independence Day celebration presented by KLUV in recognition of essential workers and first responders. Gates open at 7pm, live music by The Rockaholics starts at 8pm, and the fireworks begin at 9:30pm.

LEWISVILLE

Lewisville will celebrate freedom on Tuesday at Wayne Ferguson Plaza (150 W Church St, 972-219-3401) during its weekly Sounds of Lewisville concert series. There will be musical performances by Jade Nickol and Desperado (an Eagles tribute), followed by fireworks at 9:30pm with accompaniment by the Lewisville High School Orchestra. Food vendors will include Chicago’s Taste, Eggstand, Fletchers’s Original Corny Dogs, Pop’s Kettle Corn, Slappy Smalls Cheesecake, and more, plus bar service by Vizcarra Hospitality.

Castle Hills Village Shops (2520 King Arthur Blvd, 972-899-7500) hosts its annual July 4th Freedom Festival on Sun at 5:30pm. This free event features bounce houses, carnival games, music, and a fireworks show at dusk. Concessions will be available for purchase from several food trucks, shops, and restaurants. Blankets, coolers, and chairs are allowed.

MANSFIELD

Bring a blanket and a picnic basket filled with food to Mansfield’s Great American Picnic 2pm-11pm Sat at The Lot Downtown (110 S Main St). There will be music by the Texas All-Star Youth Jazz Orchestra and The Texas Bluesmen: Ultimate Blues Brothers Experience, plus a live simulcast of the legendary Mansfield Rocks! fireworks show.

WEATHERFORD

Legendary rockers Blue Oyster Cult perform at Spark in the Park 2021 6pm-10pm Sun at the Heritage Park Amphitheater (317 Santa Fe Dr, 817-598-4124) with opening act Texas Clearwater Revival. This free event will conclude with one of the largest fireworks displays in North Texas.

WICHITA FALLS

From 6pm to 10pm Sun, The Fourth in The Falls is happening at MPEC (1000 5th St, 940-716-5500). This free event at the multipurpose events center will include a beer garden, car and truck show, food trucks, live music, a salsa contest, and a vendor row, plus a fireworks show at 9:30pm. Desperado (an Eagles tribute) plays at 6pm, followed by XFactoR (a cover band performing classic Top 40 hits) at 8pm. You are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets.