Thursday July 1, 2021

For many people in America, freedom means an escape from human trafficking. Calyan Wax Co. (7901 Valcasi Dr, Ste 300, Arlington, 817-733-8992) — an eco-friendly manufacturer of soy candles headquartered in North Texas — is on a mission to help young people coming out of human trafficking by raising funds through its sales. (Trusted and vetted nonprofits receive 5% of all revenue.) Along with visiting the company store, you can also find Calyan products at many area locations, including Whole Foods (all Texas locations). However, today thru Monday, you may want to shop online. Calyan is offering a buy-two-get-one-free discount at CalyanWaxCo.com only in honor of Independence Day. Enter code 4THOFJULY at check out.

Friday July 2, 2021

Back in June, Hip Pocket Theatre (1950 Silver Creek Rd, Fort Worth, 817-246-9775) opened the first show of its 45th season. Written and directed by Hip Pocket founder Johnny Simons, Curmudgeon Boogie (Into the Shadows) tells the story of Jimmy Curmudgeon, an old sourpuss who lives alone by the lake with his two dogs and rarely ventures out except to visit his wife at the nursing home. Jimmy is a collector of shadows kept in an old antique chest that he visits from time to time in an attempt to relive adventures enjoyed in his distant past. Can music help Jimmy face reality, or will he forever drown his spirit in memories? Find out at one of the final two performances, today and Sunday at 9pm. Tickets are $20 at HipPocket.org.

Saturday July 3, 2021

From noon to 6pm, head to Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studios (411 E Sycamore St, Denton, @RubberGlovesDentonTX) for the Denton Community Bazaar hosted by Strawbeary QT + Friendz. This free event features more than 20 vendors selling art, ceramics, clothing, food, jewelry, and more. There will be DJ sets by Kaspy and Eve.ning. Then from 8pm to 2am, stick around for the Patio Dance Party with Blixaboy, Cygnus, and Jordan Williams.

Sunday July 4, 2021

If you are looking to celebrate Independence Day in a big way with fireworks and all, check out this week’s Big Ticket column. If you’re the type that likes it nice and quiet, you are in league with thousands of area animals. This weekend, please be on the lookout for lost, frightened pets who think that World War III just broke out. If fireworks do spook your pets, you might try CBD oil. Thrive Apothecary (212 Carroll St, Fort Worth, 817-480-7098) has some good options. Rather than buying fireworks at all, please consider donating to help pets in need through organizations like Don’t Forget To Feed Me (5825 E Rosedale St, Fort Worth, 817-334-0727) and make a difference instead of a noise.

Monday July 5, 2021

Today is the federal holiday celebrating Independence Day rather than the actual Fourth of July, and many people are not working. (Me. I’m people.) This fact makes it the perfect day to take yourself to the ballgame. Head to Globe Life Field (1000 Ballpark Way, Arlington, 817-273-5222) and see a Major League Baseball game live and in-person when the Texas Rangers battle the Detroit Tigers at 7:05pm. For more info and to begin your ticket search, visit MLB.com/Rangers.

Tuesday July 6, 2021

From 11am to 5pm thru Sat, Sep 4, head to the Patterson-Appleton Arts Center (400 E Hickory St, Denton, 940-382-2787) and the Meadows Museum (5900 Bishop Blvd, Dallas, 214-768-2516) for Soul Art Renewal. This multi-gallery/multimedia exhibit will showcase artists’ responses to the pandemic and other events of 2020-2021 and is focused on healing, hope, and the resilience of community. Along with the general exhibits, local muralists’ work will be featured, and there will be a poetry exhibit.

Wednesday July 7, 2021

From 9pm to 11pm, it’s Ladies’ Night at Your Mom’s House (3005 Bledsoe St, Fort Worth, 817-386-0972) with Fifty Shades: The Live Show. This two-hour extravaganza combines music, theatrics, and high-energy dance moves by male dancers. (Think: Magic Mike.) Tickets are $30 on Eventbrite.com.