1.) In celebration of National Tequila Day, Chuy’s — with six locations in North Texas, including Fort Worth (2401 W 7th St, Ste 110, 817-332-2489 and 9700 N Fwy, 817-741-6090), Arlington (4001 Bagpiper Way, Ste 199, 817-557-2489), Denton (3300 Wind River Ln, 940-228-0555), and Southlake (1221 E Hwy 114, Ste 100, 817-421-2489) — has specials all day Saturday. Top any margarita with a floater of your favorite tequila for $1. Top-shelf tequila shots are $5 with brands varying by location. Super Grande ’Ritas are available on the rocks or frozen and come with a 22-oz color-changing souvenir cup.

2.) Fishbowl Radio host Rick McNeely does a lot of celebrating. As the owner of National Selfie Day, he frequently seeks to break the Guinness World Record for most this, biggest that, you name it. Last year on National Tequila Day — which for him is National Frozen Margarita Day because Rick is Rick — he set the Texas record for the most selfies in one hour with 187 participants. This year, the National Frozen Margarita festivities will be at El Gabacho Tex-Mex Grill (2408 W Abram St, Arlington, 817-276-8160) from 6pm to 8pm, where you can witness the breaking of the Biggest Frozen Margarita in Texas record when a 1.5-gallon margarita is served.

3.) One day celebrating tequila just isn’t enough for El Patio Mex-Tex Restaurant (4400 Hwy 212, Ste 140, Lewisville, 972-410-2096). Along with a DJ and drink specials — $10 Don Julio margaritas, $10 Palomas, and $8 Don Julio shots — on Saturday from 5pm to 9pm for National Tequila Day, there is also a Mariachi Brunch at noon Sun and the Herradura Summer Tequila Dinner at 7pm Thu, Jul 29. For details, visit ElPatioMexTex.com.

4.) From the Armadillo Ale Works Rio Fresco-Rita — a frozen concoction featuring pineapples, mangos, blood-orange hibiscus, and Watermelon Limon Rio Fresco — to the Western Son with your choice of cucumber, lime, or watermelon flavors, Milpa Kitchen & Cantina (820 S I-35E, Denton, 940-382-8470) has margaritas from A to W-X-Y-Z. Milpa has 100 varieties, to be exact. To study up on your choices, go to MilpaRestaurant.com/Menu and click on the 100 margaritas list.

5.) From 7pm to 10pm on Sat, The Post at River East (2925 Race St, Fort Worth, 817-945-8890) offers a margarita menu featuring Cuervo 1800 tequila, plus shot and flight specials from the El Tequileno brand. There will be tequila promo giveaways and samples throughout the evening, plus live music by Greg Schroeder in the courtyard. There is no cover to attend.

6.) At 5pm Thu, Shaw’s Patio Bar & Grill (1051 W Magnolia Av, Fort Worth, 817-926-2116) hosts Paws on the Patio in support of July Fur Buddy Saving Hope, a local animal charity group, on the pet-friendly patio. Along with Rahr beer specials and $5 patio wines, free bandanas and dog biscuits will be available for all fur babies. The entire food and drink menu will also be available. Get ahead of the weekend and celebrate tequila early with frozen and on-the-rocks margaritas. Upgrade your marg with flavors like mango, peach, strawberry, sangria swirl, or watermelon.

7.) For another head start on your tequila drinking, stop by The Worthington Renaissance Hotel (200 Main St, Fort Worth, 817-870-1000) for the Ice Cream Social on Wednesday — as in tonight — from 5pm to 7pm. MELT Ice Creams Sundance (308 Houston St, Fort Worth, 817-900-9355) will be on hand at this social networking event, passing out complimentary scoops of deliciousness. But I digress. The bar in the hotel lobby will be serving $5 margaritas.

8.) Happy hour is twice daily, and live music happens every weekend, so you already know that The Yucatan Tequila Bar & Grill (909 W Magnolia Av, Fort Worth, 682-385-9395) can party. With tequila as its middle name, National Tequila Day is no exception at Yucatan. More than 100 tequila varieties — and tequila flight specials — can be ordered on Saturday. Enjoy tequila samples and merchandise giveaways all day. The complete food and beverage menu will also be available. (I highly recommend the spicy shrimp quesadillas.)