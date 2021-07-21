Thursday July 22, 2021

Are you a teacher? IKEA (1000 IKEA Way, Grand Prairie, 888-888-4532) wants to show you some love at the VIP Teacher Celebration. Starting at 7:15am, attend a free slow flow yoga session in the parking lot and learn tips for calming students’ jitters. Enjoy exclusive VIP shopping hours from 8am to 10am that include free cinnamon buns and coffee, live music, raffle giveaways, surprises, and workshops hosted by partners like the Welman Project (3950 W Vickery Blvd, 817-924-4000), a Fort-Worth based creative reuse organization. For details and updates, go to AllEvents.in and search “IKEA Grand Prairie.”

Friday July 23, 2021

If you loved Pauly Shore in Bio-Dome, Encino Man, and Son in Law or know him from his MTV show Totally Pauly, see him live at 9pm Fri at Hyena’s Comedy Nightclub (425 Commerce St, Fort Worth, 817-877-5233). Tickets are $25 at Prekindle.com.

Saturday July 24, 2021

For over 40 years, actor Val Kilmer has documented his own life and craft through film and video. From home movies made with his brothers to time on the set of blockbuster movies like Batman Forever, The Doors, Tombstone, and Top Gun, Kilmer has thousands of hours of footage which have now been used to create a documentary film. Having come to a phase in his life where he can no longer physically speak without the aid of a device, the release of Val is perfectly timed. Directed by Lio Scott and Ting Poo — and starring a cast of one — this original and unflinching documentary reveals a life lived to extremes and a heart-filled, sometimes hilarious look at what it means to be an artist and a complex man. Val opens in theaters on Friday and can be seen on various days and times at The Grand Berry Theater (2712 Weisenberger St, Fort Worth, @TheGrandBerryTheater) thru Thu, Jul 29. Then, starting Fri, Aug 5, it will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime.

Sunday July 25, 2021

From 10am to 6pm today — and 10am to 9pm on Sat — head to the Yellow Rose Classic Car Show at the Arlington Expo Center (1200 Ballpark Way, Arlington, 817-459-5000). The North Texas Mustang Club hosts this annual event featuring antique, classic, collectible, and performance Ford automobiles and trucks. Show participants include individuals, Ford enthusiast car clubs, and both local and nationally known vendors. Tickets are $12 at the door — kids 12 and under get in free — and there is a discount coupon for $2 off at YRCS.NTMC.org/Home/Discount-Coupon. For more info, visit YellowRoseCarShow.com.

Monday July 26, 2021

Howdy, folks! If you are a creative type of person who relishes participating in contests, today is your day. Registration for participating in the Creative Arts competitions at the State Fair of Texas in the fall ends at midnight. To register, visit the portal at Creative.BigTex.com and either log in or create a new account if this is your first time.

Tuesday July 27, 2021

Loyd Park at Joe Pool Lake (3401 Ragland Rd, Grand Prairie, 972-237-4120) will be the starting point for this month’s Cyclin’ with the Mayor event at 6:30pm. Grand Prairie Mayor Ron Jensen invites the community to bring a bike and join him for a 5-mile ride as part of the city’s Get Fit GP initiative. There is no cost to attend. For more information, visit GPTX.org/GetFitGP.

Wednesday July 28, 2021

After keeping its (social) distance for the past year, Metroplex Atheists — a local nonprofit that pursues activism regarding the separation of church and state — is bringing back its weekly Wednesday Social thru at least Wed, Aug 25, but probably from now on. From 6:30 to 9pm, the group will meet in the back corner of the restaurant side at J. Gilligan’s (400 E Abram St, Arlington, 817-274-8561). While you must buy a membership to become a voting member — and there are several cleverly named options at MetroplexAtheists.org/Membership — this meetup provides a way to get to know the club members for free before joining. Bring your own beer money, of course. Since science is one of the things they believe in, they request that only people who have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 shots attend.