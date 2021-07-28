Thursday July 29, 2021

From 4pm to 6pm, Trista Morris of Art of Trista Studios (@ArtOfTrista) is the featured artist at Live Painting at Boulevard Brew (5406 River Oaks Blvd, River Oaks, 682-250-2544). Come out and have a coffee, relax, and check out the artwork being created and already hanging on the walls. Morris, along with Aaron Taylor of Solstice Snakes (@Solstice.Snakes), has art displayed at Boulevard thru Sat, which is the date of the Local Music & Art Reception with music by Matthew Broyles from 4pm to 6pm.

Friday July 30, 2021

Today and Saturday are the kick-offs of the Classic Movie Series running thru Aug at the Historic Palace Theatre inside Palace Arts Center (300 S Main St, Grapevine, 817-410-3100). At 7:30pm, Top Gun depicts students at an elite school — and one student, in particular — training to become fighter pilots and learning much more from a civilian instructor. Tickets are $6. On Saturday, in honor of his birthday, come to the Harry Potter Marathon and see Sorcerer’s Stone (11am), Prisoner of Azkaban (2pm), Order of the Phoenix (5pm), and/or Deathly Hallows Part II (8pm) for $6 per movie, or buy a $20 pass and see all four. Come in costume and receive free popcorn. Reserve tickets at GrapevineTexasUSA.com/Palace-Theatre.

Saturday July 31, 2021

Lone Star Murder Mystery has a special dinner show called Herd ’Em Through the Grapevine every Saturday thru Aug 28 at Billy Bob’s Texas (2520 Rodeo Plz, Fort Worth, 817-624-7117). Test your investigative skills and solve the murder mystery at this 90-minute comedy show set in 1880s Texas. Doors open at 6pm, dinner is at 7pm, and the show starts at 8pm. Tickets are $60 at BillBobsTexas.com and include your meal (salad, dinner, dessert, and a soft drink) and the show. There will be a cash bar for alcoholic beverages.

Sunday August 1, 2021

Obie Award-winning producers Harlem9 and Shades of Brown are bringing 48 Hours in Dallas: The Goddess Box to the Urban Arts Center (807 Hutchins Rd, Dallas, 214-702-3371) at 7pm and 9pm. This inaugural festival features six 10-minute plays by female-identifying actors, directors, and playwrights, telling the stories of goddesses from six different cultures. Tickets are $10 at Ticketlocity.com/Events/48HoursInDallas.

Monday August 2, 2021

Service industry and health care workers, take a load off. All day every Monday, Bowlounge FW (941 W Vickery Blvd, Fort Worth, 817-887-8130) — the area’s newest vintage-style bowling alley — offers complimentary bowling for those on the frontlines of the bar/restaurant and medical industries. Bring a little spending money for the local craft beer and from-scratch food menu at this alley/sports bar.

Tuesday August 3, 2021

As a chance for neighbors to get to know one another — and know members of local law enforcement, city departments, and more — thousands of communities across the country forge stronger communities by participating in National Night Out annually on the first Tuesday of August. For example, from 6pm to 8pm, the Kennedale Police Department will celebrate with free activities, a bounce house, food, and games for all ages at TownCenter Park (405 Municipal Dr, Kennedale, 817-478-5416). Fort Worth Police Department is hosting its event on Tue, Oct 5.

Wednesday August 4, 2021

Every fall, Fort Worth Weekly staffers begin to put their collective minds to work plotting out what is the best of this and that for our Best Of edition that will hit the stands on Wed, Sep 22. The critics make their choices, but you do, too. For your part in it, there is a Readers’ Choice ballot that starts running today thru Sun, Sep 12. Between now and then, if you have ideas, thoughts, and feelings about the categories and suggestions about potential winning businesses, it’s time to speak up by emailing Jennifer@fwweekly.com.