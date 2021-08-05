1.) Having taken over the location where Deep Ellum Brewing Funkytown Fermatorium once was, Bankhead Brewing (611 University Dr, Fort Worth, 817-439-9223) is now running at full steam and is open seven days a week for both lunch and dinner. While the full kitchen is focused on great food, don’t forget the beer. This place is a brewery, after all. Enjoy a pint in person or pick up a crowler or growler for beer to go. Speaking of going, when you’re out exploring other areas of North Texas, stop by the original Bankhead location in Rowlett (3840 Main St, 214-440-2080).

2.) Hatch chile season is here. For a limited time, Blue Goose Cantina — with seven locations in North Texas including Fort Worth (1512 S University Dr, 817-386-5433) and Grapevine (2455 E Grapevine Mills Dr, Ste 2048, 817-251-3303) — offers special menu items during its 19th Annual Hatch Chile Fest. Why not offer them year-round? “Hatch chiles are spicy and not for the faint of heart,” said Becky Blake, Blue Goose director of marketing. “We only sell fresh, never frozen, Hatch chiles harvested directly from Hatch Valley in New Mexico.” Once the 2021 harvest is gone, Blue Goose is done with them for the year. See the featured menu items at BlueGooseCantina.com/Menu/#Hatch-Menu.

3.) In honor of National Farmers Market Week, Blue Zones is celebrating at Cowtown Farmers Market (3821 Southwest Blvd, 682-999-7097) today and Saturday from 8am to noon. (Cowtown is open on Saturdays year-round and Wednesdays during the summer.) If you have a Lone Star Card, you can double your food dollars with Double-Up Food Bucks and receive $1 for every dollar you spend on fresh fruits and vegetables. More info at Facebook.com/BlueZonesProjectFW.

4.) Saturday is the final day in business for Cannon Chinese Kitchen (304 W Cannon St, Fort Worth, 817-238-3726) due to the current staffing shortage. “We want to thank all of our guests and employees for supporting us since 2015,” the Cannon team posted recently. “When we decided 304 West Cannon would be the location of our newest restaurant, we wanted to introduce Fort Worth to a more traditional Chinese dining experience, sharing some of our favorite childhood family recipes. Fast forward six years later, with a handful of employees who have been with us since the beginning, we leave behind a little yellow house that held fond memories for so many. We hope your meals at Cannon were like meals at your grandmother’s dinner table, sharing stories, laughter, and delicious food. We are forever grateful to you to let us be a part of your special occasions and memories.” Cannon will continue dinner service nightly thru Saturday. Sister businesses Shinjuku Station (711 W Magnolia Av, Fort Worth, 817-923-2695) and Tokyo Cafe (5121 Pershing Av, Fort Worth, 817-737-8568) remain unaffected.

5.) From 3pm to 7pm Mon-Fri, visit Cantina Paseo at Crockett Hall (3000 Crockett St, Fort Worth, 817-885-7331) for the Happiest of Hours. Drink specials include $4 wells, $5 frozen drinks, $5 draft beers, and $6 house wine. Have some tacos — or Italian — while you’re at the hall. The food choices are abundant.

6.) Donuts made from scratch daily using fresh gourmet ingredients is part of why Funky Town Donuts is a Fort Worth favorite. Along with rotating weekly flavors, Funky Town also does a flavor of the month. For August, the featured donut is The Mangonada with mango glaze, a chamoy dip, a light dusting of tajin, and a few dried mango strings for effect. All items are available at the Hospital District location (1000 8th Av, Ste 101, 817-862-9750) and in Sundance Square (132 E 4th St, 817-862-7337).

7.) Fri thru Sun, Sep 5, it’s DFW Restaurant Week extended to an entire month for 2021. Participating restaurants — including 23 in Tarrant County — offer three-course prix fixe dinners for either $39 or $49, with 20% of proceeds benefiting Fort Worth-based children’s mental health nonprofit Lena Pope. Select restaurants are also offering two-course lunches for $19. For a list of participating restaurants, visit DFWRestaurantWeek.com.

8.) As we mentioned last week, August is National Coffee Month. To commemorate the month-long celebration, Zacapa Rum has some boozy suggestions. For example, to make a Zacapa Espresso, you’ll need 1.5 oz of Zacapa 23 Rum, 1.5 oz of espresso, 1/4 oz of simple syrup, and some orange peel. Combine all the ingredients in a shaker and shake hard. Serve in a rocks glass with large ice and orange peel.