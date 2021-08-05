It’s true. The coming weeks mark the annual preparation time for going back to school. With the kids no longer underfoot, thoughts turn to new careers, early retirement, and self-improvement in general. Personally, I just want new school/office supplies. With all that in mind, here are some back-to-school ideas.

With 14 locations in North Texas — including Fort Worth (1233 Town Square Dr, 817-731-5883), Arlington (4111 S Cooper St, 817-467-2226), and North Richland Hills (6537 NE Loop 820, 817-788-8572) — Burlington is drawing attention to back-to-school fashion with a contest at Facebook.com/BurlingtonStores. Tag/like in the contest post comments for a chance to be one of 25 winners who will receive a $100 gift card. For more info and official rules, visit Burlington.com/back-to-school/#sweepstakes.

From 4am to 6pm Wed, Aug 4, visit Greenbriar Community Center (5200 Hemphill St, Fort Worth, 817-392-6270) for the Back-to-School Bash. The public is invited to pick up free school supplies, including backpacks, erasers, pencils, pencil cases, and notepads while supplies last. For more information, visit Facebook.com/GreenbriarCFW.

Every fall, Navy MWR (2750 Desert Storm Rd, NAS JRB, Fort Worth, 817-782-7762) — which stands for “Morale, Welfare, Recreation” for us non-military types — hosts a Pack-to-School Bash. At 4pm-9pm Thu, kids will receive a backpack filled with school supplies at this drive-thru event. Supplies are limited, so before attending, please visit OperationHomefront.org.

At 1pm-4pm Sat, the Urban Creative Center (291 Executive Way, Ste 100, Desoto, 469-999-5342) is hosting a Pop-Up Shop & School Supply Drive. Vendors include small businesses and kidpreneurs with items for sale, food available for purchase, and free school supplies, plus entertainment by DJ JLon. This event is free to attend. Face masks are encouraged.

With school starting now thru early September, there are more happenings to come. To submit your back-to-school event, email Jennifer@FWWeekly.com.