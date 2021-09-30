Thursday September 30, 2021

After a year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the State Fair of Texas (3921 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, Dallas, 214-565-9931) is back. In the words of Big Tex himself, this year’s theme is a resounding, “Howdy, folks!” The commemorative theme art represents a diverse variety of folks enjoying all things Texan, found on the fairgrounds. Now thru Sun, Oct 17, check out the new (fried) foods and a stellar lineup of artists at the Chevrolet Main Stage every weekend of the 24-day event, including Black Pumas, Dru Hill, La Energia Nortena, and Clay Walker during opening weekend. Tickets are $10-24 at BigTex.com.

Friday October 1, 2021

This weekend, travel to discover Downtown Arlington at the Ramblin’ Roads Music Festival (817-303-2800). This music event Fri-Sun features blues, country, gospel, jazz, rock, and more over three days at 18 venues, including Arlington Music Hall (224 N Center St, 817-226-4400), Levitt Pavilion (100 W Abram St, 817-543-4308), and Texas Live (1650 E Randol Mill Rd, 817-852-6688). Big Ass Brass Band, Chromeo, Dan Cavanaugh Quartet, William Clark Green, Grupo Control, April Hutchins, Jamestown Revival, Tatiana Ladymay, La Sonora Dinamita, Shaker Hymns, Bobby Pulido, Mike Ryan, Monica Salvidar, Jesse Stration, Gene Watson, and Wynn Williams are a few of the big-name acts tapped to headline at various venues. Tickets are $45-250 at RamblinRoadsFest.com.

Saturday October 2, 2021

For a totally immersive Halloween experience, head to Screams. Located on the grounds of Scarborough Fair (I-35 at FM 66, Waxahachie, 972-938-3247), the five haunted houses have different themes, including two new ones this season — Klownz in 3D and Times Up Maze. There’s also a haunted cemetery, games of skill, and live entertainment throughout the park. Plus, you can drink beer and sing Scary-Oke at the pub. Screams is open 7:30pm-1am Fri-Sat thru Sat, Oct 30. Tickets are $42 at ScreamsPark.com.

Sunday October 3, 2021

Arlington’s newest festival — Ramblin’ Roads Music Festival — includes a gospel brunch. From 12:30pm to 2:30pm on Sunday, head to Restaurant506 at The Sanford House Inn & Spa (506 N Center St, Arlington, 817-801-5541) for the Franklin Image Group Gospel Brunch featuring Grammy award-winning artist Myron Butler. Brunch will be served in an intimate outdoor setting. Brunch tickets are separate from festival tickets and can be purchased at RamblinRoadsFest.com/Gospel-Brunch for $100 per person.

Monday October 4, 2021

Are you looking for a new place to watch Monday Night Football? Maxines (4020 Benbrook Hwy, 817-420-9754) is back open under new management. Along with all the football — and other sportsball — you can handle, there’s darts, pool, karaoke (Fridays), and live music. Welcome back!

Tuesday October 5, 2021

If you’re recently given up drinking, football season may be testing your sobriety. From 6:30pm to 8:30pm every Tuesday, The Life Church Arlington (2001 Brown Blvd, 817-635-0110) hosts a Celebrate Recovery meeting. This 12-step program is for anyone struggling with addiction and interested in a Christian program. If you prefer to attend a virtual meeting, Fort Worth Alcoholics Anonymous has them listed by city at FortWorthAA.org.

Wednesday October 6, 2021

Every Wednesday at 6pm, In the Bucket Disc Golf does a Putt Night at Lola’s Trailer Park (2735 W 5th St, 817-759-9100). Due to the usual COVID-19 precautions, you still need to bring your own putters (you know, the Frisbee-I-mean-disc things). You can also buy putters and other disc golf merchandise on-site. The games are set up as bracket-style heads-up matches, with winners being the first to 10 points with a double elimination in effect. The buy-in is $10, and there is a cash payout for the top three winners. For more details, visit IntheBucketDiscGolf.com.