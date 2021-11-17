For an expanded look at dining options for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday, visit FWWeekly.com and read last week’s ATE DAY8 a Week column. If you are interested in fine dining, here are some choices in varying DIY levels.

For a “do nothing” option, I suggest Chamas Do Brazil. Having once occupied two addresses in the area, it’s now just one location in Arlington (4606 S Cooper St, 817-375-0250) that’s still going strong. It will be open all day on Thu, Nov 25, serving both Brazilian-style steakhouse meats and sides and traditional Thanksgiving items for dine-in.

Chamas meats — including beef, chicken, lamb, and pork — are pierced on rods, roasted over open flame pits in the Gaucho tradition of churrasco, and then carved tableside, but first, you’ll make a trip to the salad bar for hot appetizers, cold fruits and salads, seasonal vegetables, and Brazilian specialty items, all designed to complement the meats at Chamas. Goodies abound at the dessert bar, should you happen to leave room. The price is $49.99 per person. Call for reservations.

Neighborhood steakhouse Silver Fox Steakhouse (1651 S University, 817-332-9060) is another dine-in option, offering a traditional Thanksgiving dinner with soup, salad, entree, dessert, coffee, and iced tea for $56 per person ($18 for children 12 and younger) on Thu, Nov 25, from noon until 6pm. This dinner is also available for curbside carry-out if you order by this Friday. Call for a reservation.

Silver Fox is also offering a Family Meal Pack that feeds three to four people at home for $160 that includes a spice-rubbed turkey with gravy, fresh cranberry-orange relish, sausage-sage cornbread dressing, creamed potatoes, maple-glazed yams, and roasted autumn vegetables. Add-ons include a III Forks salad for $26 and a whole Kentucky bourbon chocolate-pecan pie or pumpkin pie, each for $50. Preorders will be accepted thru Friday for pickup on Wed, Nov 24.

Along with chef-prepared Thanksgiving meal options ranging from $109.99 to $349.99 serving 4-6 on up to 12-16 people[,] respectively, grocer Central Market (4651 W Fwy, 817-989-4700) has all its fan-favorite sides, main dishes, tamales, and pies, plus five different types of brie en croute, available a la carte to enhance (or replace) your home-cooking tablescape.

The pies alone are worth looking into. This year, Central Market has 11 holiday pie flavors, including four seasons, honeycrisp and pear, raspberry peach, wild Maine blueberry, pumpkin chiffon, pumpkin cream cheese, bourbon pecan, and chocolate pecan, plus traditional apple, cherry, and pecan pies. To order, visit CentralMarket.com/Holiday.

Finally, let’s talk #FauxTurkey. Spiral Diner & Bakery (1314 W Magnolia Av, 817-332-8834) — everyone’s favorite vegan go-to — is offering a Holiday Plate for $22.99 that includes two slices of vegan roast with brown gravy, green bean casserole, cornbread stuffing, and a dinner roll, plus a piece of house-made sweet potato pie. Whole roasts, pans of side dishes, and baked goods are also available for purchase. Orders must be placed 72 hours in advance for pickup on Tue, Nov 23, or Wed, Nov 24, at Shop.SpiralDiner.com.