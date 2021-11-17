Thursday November 18, 2021

When it comes to your pantry for Thanksgiving week, do you need a helping hand? Tarrant Area Food Bank (2600 Cullen St, 817-857-7100) is hosting some mobile food giveaway events in the area. From 8am to noon Thu, head to the Thanksgiving Mega Mobile Market at AT&T Stadium (1 AT&T Way, Arlington, 817-892-4000). Don’t let the word “market” confuse you. Everyone is welcome to receive food on this distribution day. No identification or documentation is required. For other upcoming event dates, follow TAFB at Facebook.com/TAFoodBank.

Friday November 19, 2021

Every Friday from 7pm to 10pm thru Fri, Dec 31, Bankhead Brewing (611 University Dr, 817-439-9223) hosts Live Jazz Fridays with Darwin Martin & The Band. Along with house-brewed craft beer and specialty cocktails, Bankhead offers a full food menu, so stick around for dinner. Start with “A” for avocados and try the brisket-stuffed appetizer. It’s my personal favorite!

Saturday November 20, 2021

Tonight is fight night. If you have ESPN, stay home, order pizza, and tune in at 8pm to watch current WBO Welterweight Champion Terence Crawford face off against former champion Shawn Porter. If you don’t have ESPN, either get it (see our services listings back in Classifieds) or get out on the town. Both the Buffalo Bros in Sundance Square (415 Throckmorton St, 817-887-9533) and TCU (3015 S University Dr, 817-386-9601), plus the Rabbit Hole Pub (3237 White Settlement Rd, 817-744-7160), are all screening it for free.

Sunday November 21, 2021

From 11am to 4pm today or 10am-5pm Sat, head to the 12th Annual Funky Finds Holiday Shopping Experience at Will Rogers Memorial Center (3401 W Lancaster Av, 817-392-7469), where you can purchase handmade and vintage holiday gifts from nearly 200 crafters, antique sellers, and the like. There will be live entertainment by musicians Grace Hamm and Philip Nance. Saving Hope Rescue will be on hand for you to meet-and-greet adoptable pets. This event is free to attend, but a donation of pet food for the animal nonprofit Don’t Forget To Feed Me — or an unwrapped toy for Toys for Tots — is suggested. Parking is $10.

Monday November 22, 2021

If you ask the folks in Grapevine — the self-proclaimed Christmas Capital of Texas — the Christmas season starts today. From 4pm to 9pm, come kick off the holiday season by watching Mayor William “flip the switch” and officially illuminate the community tree at City Hall (200 S Main St, Grapevine, 817-410-3000). The family-friendly activities — like taking photos with live reindeer, enjoying free bounce houses, doing seasonal crafts, and purchasing snacks from food vendors — start at 4pm. The main event (including the tree lighting and fireworks) begins at 7pm. This event is free to attend. For more info, visit GoGrapevine.com/Events/CarolofLights.

Tuesday November 23, 2021

At 5pm today and Tue, Dec 28, Fort Worth’s Central Library (500 W 3rd St, 817-392-7715) hosts Unbored Board Games. This adult game night is free to attend, and while board games are provided, feel free to bring your own as well.

Wednesday November 24, 2021

Corsicana native Aaron Copeland learned to play guitar and piano at a young age and joined the Casey Donahew Band right out of high school and toured with them for six years. Now he’s settled his own brand of rock/country music in Fort Worth, including at his own Aaron Copeland Annual Friendsgiving Party at 8pm at Fat Daddy’s (781 W Debbie Ln, Mansfield, 817-453-0188). There’s no cover to attend. Drink specials from 2pm to 7pm include $2 wells and domestics, $3 house wines, and $3 margaritas, so you may want to get there early.