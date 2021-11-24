Wednesday November 24, 2021

Every Thanksgiving, I watch The Waltz, the 1978 Scorsese-directed film of The Band’s final concert that was filmed over, you know, Thanksgiving. As an Arlington resident, I may break that tradition and instead head to Tanstaafl Pub in Pantego (409 N Bowen Rd, 817-460-9506) to watch local musicians cover the material live at 9pm. The pub’s free There’s No Such Thing as a Last Waltz event has been going on annually for nine years now, so I think it’s time I showed up. Come with?

Thursday November 25, 2021

After your turkey dinner, grab your drumsticks — the inedible kind — and head to Lola’s Trailer Park (2735 W 5th St, 817-759-9100) for the Thanksgiving edition of its weekly blues jam with Playtown and special guest Jerry Clark. The event starts at 7pm, and there’s no cover. Musicians just sign up to play upon arrival, and when it’s their turn to jam, they hit the glorious outdoor stage and do their thing. Delicias De Guerro Food Truck will be serving up nachos, quesadillas, tacos, and tortas when you’re hungry again but done talking turkey.

Friday November 26, 2021

At 4pm, 6pm, or 8pm today, 5pm Sat, or at noon, 2pm, or 4pm Sun, catch one of the final showings of Julia at the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth (3200 Darnell St, 817-738-9215) as part of the museum’s Magnolia at the Modern film series. The movie uses archival footage, first-person narratives, food cinematography, and personal photos to tell the story of Chef Julia Child, from publishing the bestseller Mastering the Art of French Cooking (1961) to her “empowering story of a woman who found fame in her 50s and her calling as an unlikely television sensation.” Tickets are $7-10 at TheModern.org/Reel-People.

Saturday November 27, 2021

Higher Purpose Emporium (505 W Northside Dr, 682-207-5351) — Best Of 2021 winner for Best Metaphysical Shop — is celebrating Small Business Saturday in a unique way. While shopping for the metaphysical enthusiast, pagan, spiritualist, or witch in your life, you can enjoy a tarot card reading, games, and door prizes from noon to 8pm.

Sunday November 28, 2021

From 11am to 2pm, head to Gemelle (4400 White Settlement Rd, 817-732-9535) for Gospel Sunday Brunch in the outdoor herb garden and courtyard, featuring live music by Sheran Goodspeed Keyton and the Joe Rogers Trio. Call for a reservation. To view the breakfast and lunch selections available, visit GemelleFTW.com/#menu.

Monday November 29, 2021

Watch as dear old Clarence gets his wings at the screening of the classic holiday film It’s a Wonderful Life at 7pm at the Palace Theatre inside the Palace Arts Center (300 S Main St, Grapevine, 817-410-3100). Do you have a case of the Mondays? Other screening dates are available, including Thu, Dec 9; Mon, Dec 20; and Wed, Dec 22. Tickets are $60 at GrapevineTexasUSA.com. (Note: This is a screening of the black-and-white version. As it should be, you heathens.)

Tuesday November 30, 2021

Daily thru Sun, Dec 23 (10am-6pm Mon-Sat and 1pm-5pm Sun), visit the Happy Holiday Pop-Up Shop at Simply Divune Cafe (2230 W Park Row Dr, Pantego, 817-962-7121) sponsored by Shop Pantego and the 817ArtAlliance. Find gifts from local artisans selling art, jewelry, pottery, and more. (In case you come hungry, Simply Divune specializes in Southern cooking and has lots of dine-in and take-out options.)