If you’re looking for arty gifts for your family and friends, check out our Gift Guide in Holidays 2021 at FWWeekly.com. This week and next, I’ll be featuring some edible gift-giving ideas for the foodies out there. Here are the first eight. Enjoy!

1.) If you’re looking for a small, boozy gift, check out the Mini Bottle Gift Boxes at Acre Distilling (1309 Calhoun St, 817-632-7722). It includes your choice of two fun-sized spirits in a custom box for $20. For a few more bucks, tours, tastings, and big ol’ bottles of alcohol would also make excellent gifts. For more information, visit AcreDistilling.com.

2.) Not unlike Acre Distilling, Bendt Distilling Co. (225 S Charles St, Lewisville, 214-814-0545) has the usual booze-oriented items for sale and tours to take. For the two weeks leading up to Christmas, you can also preorder a Bendt Whiskey Cake for $38 that yields up to 16 slices. Place your order at BendtDistillingCo.com/Tour-Booking.

3.) For interesting stocking stuffers for the pickle lover in your life, head to the Best Maid Pickle Emporium (829 W Vickery Blvd, 682-351-8286). Along with actual pickles, barbecue sauces, Bloody Mary mix, and pickle beer, there are unique finds like Dill Pickle Roasted Crickets. Yes, crickets. The half-ounce packages of them are $8 and are available in-store only. The emporium’s regular hours are 11am-6pm Tue-Sat, but they are also open on Sundays through the holidays. Many other items can be purchased at BestMaidPickles.com/Emporium.

4.) If you’re looking to ship a sweet, healthy gift, hand-picked Florida fruits might be the perfect thing. Hale Groves (HaleGroves.com/H2YF70, 844-9433-5060) has its Fruit Favorites Gift Box (item 296X) on sale for $23.99 (reg. $37.99), plus $5.99 shipping/handling. The gift box includes two apples, grove navel oranges, petite golden navels, petite red navels, pears, and honey-sweet tangerines, plus one ruby-red grapefruit.

5.) For those obsessed with the movie Elf and weird beer, Martin House (220 S Sylvania Av, Ste 209, 817-222-0177) just launched a new beer called Cotton Headed Ninny Muggins. This 8% stout is brewed with spaghetti in the grain bill, plus chocolate, lactose, maple syrup, marshmallows, and M&Ms. It’s on draft for $4, and the six-packs to-go for gifting are $16.

6.) Chips and salsa are a way of life in North Texas. Hometown salsa manufacturer Mrs. Renfro’s (@MrsRenfros, 817-336-3849) gets that. Whether it’s for out-of-town recipients or for you to stay home and be lazy, take advantage of the free shipping and order gift packs directly. Two-jar packs are $20, and four-jar packs are $35 at RenfroFoods.com. From mild Chow-Chow to Ghost Pepper, there are 30 salsa flavors from which to choose.

7.) While nationally known delivered-to-your-door steak purveyors Omaha Steaks has two physical locations in North Texas (10854 Person Rd, Dallas, and 2208 Dallas Pkwy, Ste 325-B, Plano, 214-368-7597), you can still order the popular Delight gift package for $99.99 the old-fashioned way by calling 1-888-279-0389 or by visiting OmahaSteaks.com/TheGift1166. Along with four each of top sirloins, chicken breasts, filet mignon burgers, jumbo franks, scalloped potato dishes, and caramel apple tartlets, it comes with a jar of signature seasonings. There is also a $50 upgrade that includes four steak burgers and pork chops, a package of all-beef meatballs, and free shipping. To receive eight additional filet mignon burgers for free, mention code 65658NSR.

8.) If you’re looking for affordable goodies for food and booze gift basket making, don’t forget about the deep-discount supermarket Town Talk Foods in Fort Worth (121 N Beach St, 817-831-6136), Arlington (2320 S Collins St, 817-435-2300), and Weatherford (106 College Park Dr, Ste 200, 817-438-8099). This week, for example, they have six-packs of Rahr & Sons’ Oktoberfest for $3.99 and Austin Eastciders’ Lemon Ginger and Texas Ale Project’s Cotton Candy Pilsner for $4.99 each (while supplies last).