Wednesday December 29

Shannon Carter, founder/owner of Shannon Brewing Company (818 N Main St, Keller, 817-337-9892), is celebrating his 60th birthday with a party at the brewery. From 4pm to 8pm, the first 100 attendees will receive a complimentary commemorative glass. Food is available for purchase by Caribbean food truck El Mofo Loco (@ElMofoLocoLLC, 214-505-0507).

Thursday December 30

Make up your mind. Decide to walk with me. Behind the Stockyards tonight … for the Toadies concert! The Toadies are touring again, this time in support of the 25th anniversary of their seminal album Rubberneck. In celebration, hear them perform the album in its entirety at Billy Bob’s Texas (2520 Rodeo Pl, 817-624-7117). Doors are at 6pm, openers Eleven Hundred Springs — who have come out of retirement just for the occasion — go on at 9pm, and then Vaden Lewis and the boys hit the stage at 10pm. Pit passes are $40, and general admission is $20 at BillBobsTexas.com.

Friday December 31

If you’re interested in some grown-up fun for New Year’s Eve, check out the listings and ads in this week’s Big Ticket. Meanwhile, the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History (1000 Gendy St, 817-255-9300) has you covered in the daytime family-fun department. Starting at 10am, kids can head to FWMSH for the Noon Year’s Eve Celebration, where they will create party poppers, make resolutions, and learn about the animals of the New Year. While the event ends at noon with a confetti drop, the museum remains open until 5pm. The event is complimentary with your museum admission. Admission tickets are $12-16 at the door.

Saturday January 1

The day before home games, AT&T Stadium (1 AT&T Way, Arlington) hosts a Rally Day. Today is the first one of the year!

Visitors can get autographs from former players and cheerleaders, go on behind-the-scenes tours of the stadium, and enjoy activities at the Miller Lite House, including ticket giveaways, games, and more. Tickets are $25-40 at ATTStadium.com/RallyDays.

Sunday January 2

If you’re not entirely done with your holiday shopping or your resolutions for the New Year include eating fresh fruits and veggies, make a stop at the Watauga Artisans Market (7600 Denton Hwy, Watauga, 972-884-0680) 10am-2pm. Any given Sunday, there are as many as 65 vendors on hand, selling honey, jam, produce, meat, tamales, and sweets, including cookies, candies, pastries, and pie.

Monday January 3

“Rainbow Vomit.” The name alone should tell you that this semi-permanent art installation is something different to see. Featuring 10,000 LED lights, 2,000 balloons, 300 pounds of cotton, and four miles of ribbon, plus a life-sized unicorn, “Rainbow Vomit” (3609 Parry Av, 469-248-0953) is 2,600 square feet of space and covers many different styles of art by 15 artists and creatives in Dallas’ Exposition Park. Reserve an hour-long time slot for 1-7pm Thu-Mon at RainbowVomitDallas.com for $17-40.

Tuesday January 4

With performances daily at 7:30pm tonight thru Sat, Jan 8, plus 1:30pm Sat-Sun, Jan 8-9, and 6:30pm Sun, Jan 9, the Tony-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen hits Bass Performance Hall (525 Commerce St, 817-212-4280) as part of the 2021-2022 Broadway at the Bass series. “A letter that was never meant to be seen, a lie that was never meant to be told, a life he never dreamed he could have. Evan Hansen is about to get the one thing he’s always wanted: a chance to finally fit in. Dear Evan Hansen is the deeply personal and profoundly contemporary musical about life and the way we live it.” Tickets start at $61 at BassHall.com/DearEvanHansen.