Thursday January 6

The Tony-nominated play What the Constitution Means to Me has a limited run Tue-Sun at Winspear Opera House (2403 Flora St, Dallas, 214-880-0202). As a 15-year-old, playwright Heidi Schreck earned her college tuition by winning Constitutional debate competitions across the country. “In this hilarious, hopeful, and achingly human new play, she resurrects her teenage self in order to trace the profound relationship between four generations of women and the founding document that shaped their lives.” Performances are 7:30pm Tue-Thu, 8pm Fri, 2pm and 8pm Sat, and 1:30pm and 7pm Sun. Tickets start at $25 at ATTPAC.org.

Friday January 7

If you received some new cigars as a gift over the holidays, would you like to know how best to pair them with liquor? Local cigar club Leaf N Grain Society has three co-founders who blog about such things on LeafNGrainSociety.com. They occasionally host in-person events, too, like the upcoming Bottle Night at Underground Cigars (6409 E Lancaster Av, 817-507-3640). At 6:30pm, “bring a bottle, share a bottle, and pair a cigar.” There is no cost to attend.

Saturday January 8

At noon, 3pm, or 7pm, meet up with Fort Worth Crawling (131 E Exchange Av, 833-664-7249) for the Stockyards History Tour Pub Crawl. “Relax with beer in hand while our expert local guide shares the unknown stories of Fort Worth and Texas. Learn the history they left out in 8th-grade social studies class and meet fellow travelers from around the globe while visiting different bars.” Tickets are $39.99 for a dry run (without drinks included) and $64.99 with four draft beers included at FortWorthCrawling.com. You must be at least 21 years old to attend. (Note: These tours are done daily but are usually sold out. Get on this now!)

Sunday January 9

Reality TV’s Ink Masters Tattoo Show hosts the fourth annual Arlington Tattoo Expo 1pm-11pm Fri, 11am-11pm Sat, and 11am-9pm Sun at Arlington Expo Center (1200 Ballpark Way, 817-459-5000). This event features more than 200 tattoo artists doing live tattooing all weekend, plus vendors, food, and more. Tickets are $25 per day or $40 for a three-day pass at the door. (Note: If your one day is Friday and you arrive before 5pm, you’ll receive $5 off.)

Monday January 10

Never one to pass on covering animatronic dinosaurs, my latest offering comes to you from Grandscape (5732 Grandscape Blvd, The Colony, 972-668-2222). You may have noticed that the massive dino-sized tent structure at the front of the property has yet to come down. That is because Jurassic World: The Exhibition has been extended thru Tue, Jan 17. What a time to be alive! (Or, extinct, as it were.) Anyhoo, arrival times are pre-scheduled in 15-minute increments 12pm-6pm today and then 12pm-7pm Thu, Jan 13; 12pm-8pm Fri, Jan 14; 10am-8pm Sat, Jan 15; 11am-7pm Sun, Jan 16; and, finally, 12pm-6pm Mon, Jan 17. Tickets are $19.50-$89.50 at JurassicWorldExhibition.com.

Tuesday January 11

As part of the Conversations with Women’s Voices of DFW’s four-night series, Downtown Cowtown at The Isis Theater (2401 N Main St, 817-808-6390) presents an evening with radio personality Kellie Rasberry of the 106.1-FM Kidd Kraddick Morning Show from 7:30pm to 10pm. The guest moderator is local mental health professional Adaire Byerly of Entertainment Mindframe (EntertainmentMindframe.com). Future speakers include Tashara Parker from WFAA on Tue, Feb 8, Betsy Price — former mayor of Fort Worth and current candidate for Tarrant County Judge — on Tue, Mar 15, and Krys Boyd of Think on KERA/NPR on Tue, Apr 12. Tickets are $35 per event or $100 for the entire series, at OuthouseTickets.com.

Wednesday January 12

At 6pm, Mount Stylight Classes (@KenzyeStudio, 817-932-0802) is hosting an acrylic-pour art class at Summer Moon Coffee (625 S Main St, 817-439-9007). All skill levels are welcome. Tickets are $23 on Eventbrite.com and include all the supplies needed to either make tiles or canvases for hanging.