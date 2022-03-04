There are many food and booze happenings in North Texas in early March. Here are eight delicious ideas to get you started.

1.) Whiskey Ranch (4250 Mitchell Blvd, 817-840-9140) — home of locally distilled TX Whiskey — is hosting its inaugural TX Whiskey Mardi Gras Jamboree featuring all things Creole 6pm-9pm Fri. A Taste of Louisiana and The Beignet Bus food trucks will be on hand with food for purchase. There will be specials on Mardi Gras cocktails and live jazz by the Andrew Skates Trio. Tickets are $10 at FRDistilling.com and include your first cocktail. You must be 21+ years old to attend.

2.) From 11am to 4pm Sat, don a gray wig — and whatever else makes you feel like a Golden Girl — and head to Cane Rosso in Arlington (200 N East St, 817-533-31220) for the Golden Girls Brunch Out/Pub Crawl. There will be specials on bites and $2 mimosas at the pizza joint. Then the group will venture to Legal Draft Beer (500 E Division St, 817-962-2210), Cartel Taco Bar (506 E Division, Ste 150, 817-200-6364), 4 Kahunas Tiki Lounge (506 E Division St, Ste 160, 682-276-6097), Tipsy Oak (301 E Front St, 817-962-0304), Hayter’s Bar & Lounge (213 E Front St), and finally Grease Monkey Burger Shop (200 N Mesquite St, Ste 103, 817-761-1656). The plan is for one drink at each location. This awesome public event is hosted by a gal named Marissa Soto, and to her, we say, “Thank you for being a friend!” (Great event idea.) There is no cost to attend, and cash is recommended for quick service and an easier time for all involved with your drink purchases.

3.) Taste Project is ready to reveal the spring menu offerings for Taste Community Restaurant (1200 S Main St, 817-759-9045), the pay-what-you-can culinary concept from Chef Jeff Williams. From 6pm to 8pm Thu, Mar 10, sample bites from the new menu, including healthy and hearty options. Tickets are $60-$80 on Eventbrite.com, with proceeds benefiting the nonprofit efforts of the Taste Project.

4.) Crawfish is on the menu 1pm-8pm Sat, Mar 12, at the Second Annual Cowtown Crawfish Boil at Horus Hall (208 NW 24th St, 817-683-2882). All-you-can-eat tickets are $40, or you can purchase crawfish by the pound (price TBD on the day of the event). Kids under 5 get in free, and those 6 to 12 are $10. If crawfish isn’t your thing, barbecue will also be available for purchase. Lot parking is $5, but there is also limited free street parking. There will be live music by Hunter Cassell, Trent Cowie, Jeremiah Herrin, Lacey Ingram, Dustin Massey, and Trey Rose. For tickets and more info, go to EventBrite.com.

5.) When was the last time you went to a dinner theater performance? If “never” is your answer, it may be time to change that. La Chingona (2800 Bledsoe St, Ste 100, @LaChingonaFW), a new performance venue in the Cultural District, hosts A Taste of Guadalajara dinner show 8pm-10pm Fri, Mar 11. “Through mariachi and dance, this dinner show will tell the story of a romantic trip to Guadalajara, the home of mariachi music.” Dinner will consist of three courses, including your choice of pozole rojo or pico de gallo Estilo Jalisco for the first course; your choice of birria tacos, Carne en su Jugo, mole vegetariano, or pollo en mole for the second course; and your choice of churros a la mode or fried ice cream for dessert. Appetizers and tequila flights will be available as optional additional purchases. Tickets are $47.50 per person at GBod.TicketSauce.com.

6.) Along with its monthly Rock N Roll Rummage Sale, Lola’s Trailer Park (2735 W 5th St, 817-759-9100) also hosts a local farmers market upon occasion. The first one of the year is on Sun, Mar 13, from 11am to 4pm. Purchase locally grown/produced food and fresh fruits and vegetables from more than 30 vendors and food trucks while enjoying live music. This family-/pet-friendly event is free to attend.

7.) Did you know there’s a Steak Cookoff Association? Not only does it exist, but it’s locally based — 8401 Jacksboro Hwy, Ste 750, 817-438-7474 — and one of its world championship events is happening in Fort Worth soon. For an entry fee of $150, face off against other local home cooks and professional grillers Fri-Sun, Mar 11-13. To check out the rules in the participation packet and to register, go to SteakCookoffs.com.

8.) Magnolia at the Modern — an ongoing series featuring critically acclaimed films screened in the auditorium of the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth (3200 Darnell St, 817-738-9215) — will soon be screening Breaking Bread. The film “follows Arab and Jewish chefs in Haifa, Israel, collaborating in the kitchen. Connected through a shared love of food, the chefs unite to celebrate their cultures and the food of their region free from political and religious boundaries. Welcome to the A-Sham Arabic Food Festival. Founded by Dr. Nof Atamna-Ismaeel, the first Muslim Arab to win Israel’s MasterChef, the festival invites Arab and Jewish chefs to celebrate their shared culinary history as they exchange stories, recipes, and techniques.” The movie is 86 minutes long. Showtimes are 4pm, 6pm, and 8pm Fri, Mar 18; 5pm Sat, Mar 19; and noon, 2pm, and 4pm Sun, Mar 20. Tickets are $10. Sunday noon tickets are always half price.